BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 3 hours ago

In the name of love and basketball, the rainbow bells have rung just in time for Pride Month! NBA player Jason Collins married his partner, film producer Brunson Green, over Memorial Day weekend. Here’s what we know about the couple’s tear-jerking nuptials.

If you didn’t know, a now-retired Collins made history as the association’s first openly gay pro-baller when he came out in a heartfelt essay he wrote for Sports Illustrated in 2013. The athlete began in the controversial article, “I’m a 34-year-old NBA center. I’m black. And I’m gay. I didn’t set out to be the first openly gay athlete playing in a major American team sport. But since I am, I’m happy to start the conversation.”

Collins furthered, “My journey of self-discovery and self-acknowledgement began in my hometown of Los Angeles and has taken me through two state high school championships, the NCAA Final Four and the Elite Eight, and nine playoffs in 12 NBA seasons.”

However, the on-court phenomenon’s realization of his sexuality came in 2011 during the NBA player lockout that “forced [him] to confront who [he] really [was]” and come to terms with his true desires. According to the passage, Collins’ initial coming-out was to his aunt, whose immediate support and admission that she’d long suspected it provided a sense of comfort and shattered the public shield he’d worn to protect his image.

“When I was younger, I dated women. I even got engaged. I thought I had to live a certain way. I thought I needed to marry a woman and raise kids with her,” he confessed. “I kept telling myself the sky was red, but I always knew it was blue.”

After an eight-year romance with ex-WNBA star Carolyn Moos, the couple called off their wedding in 2009. Although Collins’ LGBTQIA+ flag-waving sparked quite a bit of chaos, he has been loud and proud about his relationship with his partner, Green, whom he began dating in 2014. They confirmed their then-budding love to The Hollywood Reporter that same year.

NBA Player Jason Collins Married?! All About His Not-So-New Husband

In late May, news of Collins and Green tying the knot ran rampant online via family and close friends. One post, in particular, came from actress Octavia Spencer, who starred in the 2011 Oscar-winning film “The Help,” in which Green held producer credits.

A photo of the newlyweds happily walking down the aisle is captioned: “Welcome to the family @jasoncollins_98. You’ve chosen well, and so has he! Love you, B! #YouCantMakeOldFriends.”

Upon the subtle announcement, publicist Ngoc Nguyen shared another gushing moment with flicks of the pair with friends on their big day. She added, “Our tight-knit group of friends who are family just got a little bigger… we love you so @jasoncollins_98. Thanks for bringing him into our lives @brunsong. You two are the best of the best.”

Collins and Green reportedly got engaged during a Lakers game in 2023. Per Outsports, the special occasion took place in Austin, Texas, where the two currently reside. Following the ceremony, social media was flooded with various reactions from onlookers.

Under a now-viral Facebook post made by account Eula Williams, a user said, “End an engagement to [a] woman to [marry] a man. Interesting.”

Another person, Jean Crump, cited, “Y’all breaking my heart. You [aren’t] supposed to do that. It’s not right.”

The judgmental remarks only worsened and continued in the comments, with a final individual claiming, “Sickening. God is not pleased.”

Despite the pushback, others had positive things to say about Collins and Green’s gorgeous union. “Life is so short. Live your life. Be happy. Sending these two nothing but love and kindness,” a fan wrote.

Collins and Green’s monumental occurrence proves that love isn’t always black and white. Sometimes… It’s in color. What a beautiful beginning for this duo!

