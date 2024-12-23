BY: Kara Johnson Published 3 hours ago

Representation matters in every corner of the entertainment industry, particularly for marginalized communities. While names like Indya Moore and MJ Rodriguez shine in the spotlight, many talented black trans actors remain lesser-known. These individuals contribute significantly to the fight for visibility and acceptance in film and television. Here, we highlight six black trans actors you should know, each with a unique story and profound impact.

1. Anthony Lexa — @anthony.lexa

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s “Sex Education,” the name Anthony Lexa rings major bells. Known for portraying Abbi Montgomery on the hit show, Lexa made history on the series with her on-screen boyfriend, Roman, played by Felix Mufti, as the pair acted in the show’s first transgender sex scene. Although she is quite the actress, Lexa is currently laser-focused on making her mark in the music world as a singer. Her latest single, “Terrified,” is available on all streaming platforms.

2. Yasmine Finney — @YazdemandYasmi

Yasmin Finney has become a rising star that is impossible to ignore. Best known for her role in the groundbreaking Netflix series “Heartstopper,” Finney embodies a fresh energy and talent that captivates audiences. Her portrayal breaks down barriers and reflects the diverse experiences within the trans community, especially for young people. In addition to acting, Finney is an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, using her platform to inspire and uplift other young trans individuals. Dive into her journey and artistic endeavors on Instagram.

3. Jari Jones – @iamjarijones

Jari Jones is a talented actress and model known for her remarkable work in “Pose.” She has expanded her influence through involvement in various projects empowering marginalized identities. Not only is she an advocate for trans rights, but Jones also uses her voice to challenge societal norms and stereotypes, promoting inclusivity in fashion and media. Keep up with Jones on her Instagram.

4. Mya Taylor – @missmyataylor

Mya Taylor gained national attention with her role in the critically acclaimed film “Tangerine,“ where she brilliantly showcased the life of a trans sex worker navigating the streets of Los Angeles on Christmas Eve. Taylor’s talent did not go unnoticed, as she received numerous accolades for her performance, cementing her place as a vital voice in the industry. With a passion for storytelling, she brings authenticity to her characters, often drawing on her experiences to inform her craft. Beyond acting, Taylor actively advocates for trans rights and representation in Hollywood. You can follow her journey on Instagram.

5. Koko Da Doll – @itshollywoodkoko

Koko Da Doll was an essential voice in the black trans community, featured in the documentary “Kokomo City.“ Tragically, she was murdered in 2023, highlighting the violence that trans individuals often face. Doll’s story is a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles within the community. Despite her passing, her impact remains; she advocated for awareness and respect for black trans lives. Follow her legacy on Instagram.

7. Laith Ashley — @laith_ashley

Laith Ashley is another incredible talent in the realm of black trans representation. As an actor and model, he’s appeared in various projects, including music videos and web series. Ashley uses his platform to shed light on the experiences of trans individuals, challenging stereotypes and advocating for change. His influence in fashion and media sets an example for aspiring artists. Stay connected with him on Instagram.

These black trans actors are essential to the narrative of representation in entertainment. Their work, advocacy, and commitment to visibility pave the way for future generations. The stories of individuals like Koko Da Doll remind us of the ongoing challenges faced by the trans community, emphasizing the need for continued support and advocacy. By celebrating these talents, we amplify their voices and honor their contributions, ensuring their legacies endure.

Did we miss any black trans actors on the rise? Let us know in the comments.