BY: Jasmine Tianna

The trans community has been under massive fire this year, with many states in America enforcing anti-trans legislation. But that has not stopped the trans community from continuing to place themselves in Hollywood rooms.

From television shows such as “Orange is the New Black” to “P. Valley,” trans people are setting the tone for Hollywood flicks. Today, we are seeing more transgender actors who are changing Hollywood. We discuss a few transgender actors who are well-known in Hollywood and with whom you are probably familiar.

Before trans people began spearheading trans roles in movies and television shows, many cis actors were playing the roles of trans people. Now, even behind the scenes, trans people are allowing the world to see the true life of a transgender person.

1. Elliot Fletcher

Fletcher has appeared in several television shows, including “The Fosters.” In Season 5, Elliot’s transgender character, Aaron Baker, has a sex scene with his girlfriend Callie, portrayed by Maia Mitchell. Relationships that resemble Aaron and Callie’s are unheard of in the U.S. network television space. After all, transgender and cis-gender relationships are mainly portrayed as unhealthy or can be fetishized. So, this depiction of a healthy and loving relationship between the two characters made history for the network.

2. Juliana Joel

Joel made a name for trans people when she appeared on Disney’s “Raven’s Home” in 2017. She was the first transgender actress on Disney’s platform.

3. Brian Michael Smith

Smith has appeared on the procedural drama series “911: Lone Star” since 2020. In fact, he’s made history as the first black transgender man to land a series regular role on network television. He was also the first transgender man featured on People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” list.

4. Zión Moreno

Moreno appeared on the “Gossip Girl” reboot. In the show, Zión plays Luna, a trans woman, making history as the first transgender actress to be cast on the show.

5. Elliot Page

Page has appeared in many popular films and television shows, such as “Juno,” “Inception,” and “The Umbrella Academy.” He is also a producer who has worked on various films, including “The Flatliners,” “Close to You,” and “There’s Something in the Water.”

6. Lana Wachowski

Wachowski, director of the classic saga The Matrix, came out as a trans woman in 2010. She has also directed other movies, such as “Cloud Atlas” and the Netflix series “Sense 8.”

7. Angelica Ross

The name Angelica Ross rings bells in the transgender community for many reasons. Aside from her undeniable talent, Ross is the first transgender woman to land two series regular roles on a television series, with FX’s “Pose” and “American Horror Story: 1984.”

In 2014, Ross created TransTech Social Enterprises, a co-working and co-learning community that aims to “empower, educate, and employ LGBTQIA+ individuals through educational programs, inclusive events, and equitable employment opportunities that teach practical career-ready skills.”

Additionally, Deadline shares that Ross signed a television development deal with Pigeon to develop and co-produce scripted and non-scripted content.

This list only scratches the surface of transgender talent in Hollywood who are making waves in the industry. Trans people continue to defy the odds stacked against them and prove that they have a rightful place in the entertainment world and beyond. We hope to continue seeing more representation of our queer folks either in front of the camera or behind it.

Which transgender actor is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!