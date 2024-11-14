BY: Jasmine Tianna Published 10 hours ago

The world is still in shock over the past Presidential election, so we decided to shed a little light in the best way. There’s nothing like giving back to your community and placing a smile on someone’s face. With so many people working hard this past year to pay bills, get groceries, and support their families, we can understand the struggle to create a cheerful holiday season. So, we have decided to create a list of LGBTQIA+ charities you can support this holiday season.

Post-election has been hard for us all, but especially for the queer community. There have been many plans, such as Project 2025, that will take away the rights that the LGBTQIA+ community has fought to earn. So, this season, why not help your neighbor find their joy again?

Historically, charities have been a part of human culture. You can venture back to almost 900 years ago when charities first appeared. Some of these charities included: Hospital of St Cross in Winchester, St. George Society, Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held Bondage, and Peabody Education Fund.

When you support charities, it can help bring smiles to faces and make you feel good. Volunteering at charitable events is another way to show your support. But if you can’t make it to those events, donating to a charity that speaks to you also works.

Advertisement

Here are a few LGBTQIA+ charities that you can support!

1. American Civil Liberties Union

This charity tends to focus more on fighting for LGBTQIA+ rights. They continue to fight battles such as marital rights and have supported constitutional rights such as Roe v. Wade and Brown v. Board of Education.

2. The Okra Project

Advertisement

The Okra Project helps to give black trans people a home-cooked meal. The name originated from Africans sneaking okra onto captive slave ships to have something to plant in the new world.

3. The Attic Youth Center

This particular organization is based in Philadelphia, where it serves LGBTQIA+ youth. Their space helps the youth be free to be who they are and gives them a place to seek counseling and social activities.

4. Outright Action International

Advertisement

Many countries are still experiencing a high volume of violence due to gay rights. OutRight Action International monitors the globe for human rights violations. They provide data and advocate for people in the LGBTQIA+ community that may be in danger.

5. Ali Forney Center

Almost 1,400 youth visit the 24-hour service due to homelessness. Ali Forney helps LGBTQIA+ youth find shelter and supports them through their journey.

6. MindOut

Advertisement

Your mental health is extremely important — MindOut knows this. Their organization provides mental health services for the LGBTQIA+ community.

7. It Gets Better Project

It Gets Better Project uplifts and empowers the LGBTQIA+ community. They consistently release content that motivates LGBTQIA+ youth with LGBTQIA+ quotes. Some of their content also incorporates LGBTQIA+ celebrities.

Supporting these charities will help continue to uplift the LGBTQIA+ community in these challenging times. Creating a better future for our children and our young adults.

Advertisement

You can also show support by donating to the LGBTQIA+ Foundation here.

How are you giving back this holiday season? Let us know your plans in the comment section below!