Yung Miami Breaks Her Silence On “Diddy’s Sex Worker” Allegations | lovebscott.com

Yung Miami is shutting down claims that she worked as Diddy’s “sex worker.”

via: Vibe

The City Girl was recently named in one of the several lawsuits filed against the rap mogul.

On Thursday (March 28), the Florida native denied being paid a monthly fee to provide sexual favors for Combs and others at his behest, a claim that was made by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who has accused Combs of coercing him into having sex with himself and others.

Seemingly responding to users on X that believed the allegations made against her were true, Yung Miami took to the social media platform to express her disbelief. “Y’all be going for ANYTHING,” the Caresha Please host clapped back in a post, with one user suggesting that the artist would do anything for $250,000, according to Jones’ lawsuit.

Y'all be going for ANYTHING? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 28, 2024

However, Yung Miami would deem the accusations as hearsay and the product of a rumor that originated online. “Something the internet made up and yall ran with it!!!” the 30-year-old responded. “Ni**as don’t even pay that for child support why tf would a ni**a ever pay me 250k for. FOR WHAT??”

Something the internet made up and yall ran with it!!! Niggas don't even pay that for child support why tf would a nigga ever pay me 250k for. FOR WHAT?? https://t.co/ChpAYOfqnz — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 29, 2024

Yung Miami has also provided proof that conflicts with Jones’ claims that she transported pink cocaine. The claim stated that she transported the drugs from Miami to Virginia at Diddy’s request prior to his appearance at the Something in the Water music festival in Virginia in 2023.

On that date, a video shows her in New York being measured and fitted for the custom dress she wore at the 2023 Met Gala, which she and Combs attended together. During the star-studded event, Diddy confirmed that he and Yung Miami are romantically involved, but don’t refer to each other as mates, just simply close friends.

“We definitely go together real bad!” he said when asked of their relationship status. “She’s my date for the night… We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles. This like my best friend in the world, one of the most beautiful people God has blessed me with. And I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

Later that year, during an interview with Billboard, the “Act Bad” rapper spoke of how she attracted Combs’ attention, as the two have been linked together dating back to 2022.

“I don’t know ’cause people say that I wasn’t Diddy type,” the artist explained at the time. “But clearly, I am. So, I think that you just be yourself because people, they gravitate towards real. Like, so many people try to be something that they not. You just got to be yourself. I’m just myself. I’m just that b**ch and that’s how you just bag a n**ga.”