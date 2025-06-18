BY: DM Published 6 hours ago

This Juneteenth, the All About Us Festival is turning Liberty State Park into a heart-thumping celebration of Black culture, music, and community vibes. Juneteenth is Freedom Day, marking June 19, 1865, when enslaved people in Galveston learned they were freed, even though the Emancipation Proclamation was signed two years earlier. The All About Us Festival honors that legacy with both reverence and joy.

Now in its third year, the event picks up where it left off, serving up soulful energy for families, artists, and grown folks. However, the festival is not just sounds and lights. Co-founder Shannon Mitchell built this space as a platform for storytelling, education, and unity.

“With Juneteenth being a newly federal holiday, I felt it was very important to bring folks together to celebrate the culture and community,” Mitchell told REVOLT. “I envision Juneteenth being celebrated like July 4. It’s a holiday that all folks should be able to understand because it’s about freedom.”

With the holiday right around the corner, folks are already getting excited about this year’s fest. Let’s take a look at what the organizers have planned for 2025.

The All About Us Festival is back and bigger than ever!

The 2025 All About Us festival lineup is stacked with heavy-hitters. R&B singer Mario, known for hits like “Let Me Love You” and “Just a Friend 2002,” will headline the show. Jadakiss and Robin S. are also set to perform. In addition to the headlining musical acts, the fest includes DJs, emerging artists, spoken word poets, visual artists, and local bands.

“From the moment you walk in, it’s going to feel like joy,” said Mitchell in a press release obtained by LOVEBSCOTT. “We created this space to remind us of what freedom looks like — being together, being seen, and celebrating who we are. Black history is American history, and this day is for all of us.”

While the entertainment lineup caters to adults, the festival will also feature a wide range of activities for kids and families. Plus, attendees can shop from a variety of Black-owned businesses and brands throughout the festival. The All About Us Festival will take place on Thursday, June 19, 2025, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J.

Juneteenth became a holiday in 2021.

Americans across the country celebrate Juneteenth today, but it didn’t become a federal holiday until 2021. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on June 17 of that year, officially recognizing June 19 nationwide. Still, Black communities had honored the day for generations long before Congress finally caught up.

Activists like Opal Lee, a retired teacher and lifelong advocate for civil rights, helped lead the charge to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Lee, known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” made headlines at age 89 when she began a walking campaign from her home in Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington, D.C.

These efforts will forever be cemented in history, showing Black people and the world the power of coming together to spark change.

If you’re ready to celebrate Juneteenth with a day in the park, you’re in luck. Tickets for the All About Us Festival are still available. General admission tickets are $44.99, and general senior citizen tickets are $17.49. Purchase your tickets here.

Will you be shopping from any Black-owned businesses at the festival this year? Drop your faves below!