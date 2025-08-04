BY: Nyla Stanford Published 9 hours ago

Style is the mouthpiece of expression. Being queer often has a silenced voice, reflected heavily in the current administration. In a world where the battle of equality and recognition seems fortuitous, fashion is a comforting home that reminds us of the distinctions of queerness.

LGBTQIA+ individuals have created subcultures across America and the world. However, metropolitan areas have developed a distinctive aesthetic that serves as a calling card for their identity. During the Victorian age, Oscar Wilde used to wear a green carnation as a hint to his gayness. The community adopted this method to signal to one another.

In the 1920s, some women rejected the traditional feminine wear, opting for trousers as a signal to lesbianism. While not all women who participated were part of the LGBTQIA+ community, many who are queer frequently use this method for recognition. While there is no particular way to perceive an identity, the community does utilize fashion as a nod to otherness.

1. New York City

New York City (NYC) has always been known for its style, often associated with an all-black look that conveys an ultra-cool vibe. However, the LGBTQIA+ community has reenvisioned style into modernized eclectic groups. First being decade-centered, especially the 80s. Bold shoulders, trench coats, and reimagined vintage businesswear are the backbone of this style. The other prevalent fashion is futuristic etherealcore. Essentially characterized by silver or black-forward clothing with a hard edge. Featuring leather or waxed denim bottoms and intricate cutout tops made from lightweight materials such as mesh, jersey, and knit. The look signifies a distinct and otherworldly separation from mainstream and heteronormative acceptance.

2. Los Angeles

The city of sunshine implements the same character in dress. It’s noted that Los Angeles (LA) is the playground for influencers and Hollywood superstars. So it’s only natural that, despite any group identity, color will always be at the forefront of the LA aesthetic. However, when it comes to queerness, there is an exploration of color that creatively plays with polarizing color theories. The opposite, yet thoroughly expressed, is the desert dystopian look that follows — characterized by tattered clothing in deep, earthy colors such as rust, brown, and cream. This look features beads and fur, paired with some variation of pumped boots.

3. Washington D.C.

The political sphere in Washington, D.C., has fostered a vibrant legacy of support for the LGBTQIA+ community and an inclusive atmosphere. World Pride was held in D.C, standing in the face of the Trump administration’s rollback of numerous protection laws in place. The fashion speaks on a radical level — the typical style in D.C. tends to follow a preppy look, with an emphasis on button-ups, chinos, and ties. The queer community takes this preppy style to incorporate individualism, as seen in fitted caps, cropped button-ups, and loud colors and patterns. Some throw in a bomber jacket as well to encapsulate the difference between the standard aesthetic of Washingtonians and the LGBTQIA+ community.,

Fashion carries us through all moments of life, and using it to express who we are is no different. Queer fashion is sometimes best when it lets the clothing speak for itself, because it may fall on deaf ears. The queer community instills power in each garment that adorns our bodies.

Does your city have a specific queer fashion aesthetic? How do you use fashion to commemorate your identities? Comment below!