An Atlanta Dream home game took a bizarre turn when play was abruptly halted by a flying sex toy tossed from the stands. In the final minute of a tight matchup against the Golden State Valkyries on July 29 at Gateway Center Arena, a lime-green object suddenly dropped onto the court. Confused officials blew the whistle to stop the game as the rubber projectile bounced to the sideline. On the broadcast, announcer Morgan Ragan described, “Something flies on the court, actually from the crowd. You can see the object… the green thing bounces and it goes to the sideline.”

As cameras zoomed in, it became clear the item was an adult sex toy. Players from both teams stood shocked, glancing toward the NSFW object. Security personnel and a police officer converged near the sideline, with one officer gingerly using a towel to pick up the sex toy and remove it from the court. The interruption brought laughter, disbelief, and concern from some on the floor. Here’s a look at how the wild incident unfolded — and what happened to the fan who tossed the object.

A sex toy was thrown onto the basketball court.

After a brief delay, the game resumed once the court was clear. The visiting Valkyries went on to win 77–75, though the bizarre ending overshadowed the close match. The incident left many players and commentators stunned — and in some cases, outraged. In her postgame comments, Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams did not hide her frustration at seeing a sex toy stop play. “It’s super disrespectful,” Williams said, per The Guardian. “I don’t really get the point of it. It’s really immature. Whoever is doing it needs to grow up.”

Other WNBA players echoed her sentiment on social media, condemning the object-throwing as both childish and dangerous. New York Liberty forward Isabelle Harrison took to X (formerly Twitter) with an all-caps rebuke aimed at arena security. “ARENA SECURITY?! Hello??!” Harrison wrote. “Please do better. It’s not funny. Never was funny. Throwing ANYTHING on the court is so dangerous.” Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham also demanded that fans quit the antics. “Stop throwing dildos on the court… You’re going to hurt one of us,” she tweeted.

The fan was later arrested for throwing the sex toy.

In the wake of the Atlanta incident — and a copycat occurrence at a Chicago Sky game just days later – the WNBA and team officials moved swiftly to respond. The league announced on Aug. 2 that the individual who hurled the sex toy in Atlanta had been identified and arrested by local authorities, according to ESPN. While details about the fan have not been released, the consequences are expected to be severe.

“In line with WNBA Arena Security Standards, any fan who intentionally throws an object onto the court will be immediately ejected and face a minimum one-year ban in addition to being subject to arrest and prosecution by local authorities,” the league said in a statement.

