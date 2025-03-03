BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 5 hours ago

Let’s be real: no matter how hot your partner is, that “new car smell” of excitement eventually fades, and you get sucked into the same old routine. But hey, you don’t have to settle for boring! Adding a few sex toys into the mix can reignite the playfulness and excitement. It’s a great way to show your partner what really turns you on, whether that’s a particular sensation or a wild fantasy.

For those of us who are single and ready to mingle, choosing a long-lasting romantic partner based on sexual frustration isn’t the move. A sex toy is a great way to let off some steam and get familiar with your desires in the meantime.

With the right toys, you can even live out that threesome fantasy without involving anyone else. Who knew a toy could do all that? If you’re ready to elevate your pleasure game, you’re in luck. Here are five sex toys to bring the heat back into the bedroom.

1. Tracy’s Dog OG Pro 2 ($32, Tracy’s Dog)

Tracy’s Dog OG Pro 2 is a favorite among reviewers because of its two-in-one clitoral-sucking vibration. This cute yet powerful toy has 10 suction modes and 10 vibrating patterns. It also offers penetration. This toy is great for those who have both a clitoris and a vagina. On top of all these pleasurable features, it also has a remote control for a solo user or a partner who wants to direct the steamy session.

Details:

Material: Silicone

Length: 7.2 inches

Run Time: Up to one hour

Waterproof? No, only water-resistant

2. Magic Wand Micro ($65, Amazon.com)

The Magic Wand Micro is perfect for wand lovers who want power without the bulk. This toy is suitable for those with both vaginas and penises when using the right attachments, making it great for any couple. This is a small but powerful alternative to the larger version of the wand, making it travel-friendly and easy to tote on your next sexcapade.

Details:

Material: Silicone

Length: 4.5 inches

Run Time: Up to 3 hours

Waterproof? No

3. Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couples Kit ($89,Lovehoney.com)

For newbies, the Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couples Kit is the perfect starter pack for everyone. It includes a G-spot vibrator, vibrating rabbit ears, butt plug, rabbit vibrator, male stroker, anal beads, jiggle balls, vibrating cock ring, and a cock ring set. This kit is ideal for exploring new pleasures and figuring out your and/or your partner’s pleasure preferences.

Details:

Sold Separately: Batteries

4. Lovehoney Butt Tingler Vibrating Butt Plug ($39.95, Love Honey.com)



The Lovehoney Butt Tingler Vibrating Butt Plug is a compact toy with big benefits. Small enough to stash in your bag but powerful enough to give you an unforgettable experience, it’s perfect for those new to anal play or anyone looking for extra pleasure. It has 3 vibration speeds and 7 patterns for a range of sensations.

Details:

Material: Silicone

Length: 5 inches

Powered by: 1 AAA Battery

Waterproof? Submersible

5. Lovehoney Posable Rechargeable Vibrating Strapless Strap-On($79, Amazon)

The Lovehoney Posable Rechargeable Vibrating Strapless Strap-On is a great alternative to traditional strap-ons. No harness is needed (though it’s compatible if you want one), and the powerful bullet vibrator delivers strong vibrations down its bendable shaft. This is suitable for anyone who wants to use a strap-on, as it offers both vaginal and prostate stimulation.

Details:

Material: Silicone

Length: 7 inches

Powered by: 1 AAA Battery

Waterproof? Submersible

Spicing things up in the bedroom doesn’t have to be complicated. Adding a few sex toys can bring back that excitement and help you and your partner discover new things that turn you on. Whether you’re solo or taken, toys are a great way to explore your desires and keep things fresh!

