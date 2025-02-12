BY: Zaniah Boykin Published 29 minutes ago

Whether you’re a serial monogamist, more experienced with having sex with one partner at a time, or a single person who enjoys the occasional one-night stand, you’ve probably had your fair share of funny moments in the bedroom. Sex can be passionate, awkward, mind-blowing, and sometimes, it’s downright hilarious. Whether you and your partner burst into laughter at an unexpected sound, like a queef or an untimely fart, there are those moments when the sheer humanness of it all just makes you giggle. Honestly, that’s part of the fun.

Laughter is one of the simplest, purest ways to connect with someone. It eases tension, melts away embarrassment, and can even make the whole experience better. If sex is about pleasure, then cracking up in the middle of it is just another way to enjoy yourself. Those awkward, weird, and unexpected moments are what make sex real, and honestly, they are way more memorable.

While society often focuses on the perfect, smooth, and serious side of sex, it’s the unpredictable moments that often turn out to be the best. Spontaneous laughter and shared human experience strengthen the bond between you and your partner and help break down the barriers that sometimes get in the way of intimacy. It’s these little moments of vulnerability and humor that make for great stories to share later with friends or even giggles you can look back on when things get too serious. To celebrate the funny side of sex, here are 12 hilarious quotes to help you chuckle.

1. “Bisexuality immediately doubles your chances for a date on Saturday night.” — Woody Allen

2. “Impotence: Nature’s way of saying, ‘No hard feelings…’” — Unknown

3. “When I was born, I was given a choice—a big dick or a good memory. I don’t remember what I chose.” — Unknown

4. Q: “What’s the difference between an enzyme and a hormone?” A: “You can’t hear an enzyme.” — Dorothy Parker

5. “I know nothing about sex because I was always married.” — Zsa Zsa Gabor

6. “There’s nothing wrong with going to bed with someone of your own sex. People should be free with sex—they should draw the line at goats.” — Elton John

7. “The good ones screw you, the bad ones screw you, and the rest don’t know how to screw you.” — Samantha, “Sex and the City”

8. “I’m a trisexual. I’ll try anything once.” — Samantha, “Sex and the City”

9. “Sex is like air. It’s not that important unless you aren’t getting any.” — Unknown

10. “What’s the big mystery? It’s my clitoris, not the Sphinx.” — Miranda, “Sex and the City”

11. “Sex is like a gas station—sometimes you get full service, sometimes you have to pump your own.” — Unknown

12. “My wife said we needed to spice things up in the bedroom, so I started eating tacos in bed.” — Unknown

At the end of the day, sex is supposed to be fun. It’s not always perfect! It sometimes feels clumsy and makes you laugh until you can’t breathe. Whether it’s hot and steamy or just straight-up goofy, it’s all part of the experience. So the next time something funny happens in bed, don’t sweat it! Just laugh, roll with it, and enjoy the ride. Because if you can’t laugh at a weird sex moment, are you even doing it right?

