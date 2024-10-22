Home > NEWS

‘SNL’ Parodies Keith Lee, Nara Smith, and More in Hilarious TikTok Skit [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 4 hours ago

The act of endlessly scrolling TikTok is something many, if not all of us are very familiar with.

Over the span of a minute, you can go from watching a wide array of influencers, some of whom you follow and others who just wind up on your FYP, to witnessing a cat perform dance moves against their will to getting the random live and TikTok Shop video you never asked for.

Saturday Night Live took that experience and turned it into a hilarious skit.

The sketch opens with a parody of a creator promoting a product on the TikTok shop before switching to a parody of Keith Lee’s food reviews. In the clip, Lee (played by Kenan Thompson) reviews the fictional “hennessy habanero Fruity Pebbles chicken sandwich” from an Atlanta restaurant in Lee’s iconic review style.

The sketch then switches to a parody of creators such as Nara Smith and Gretchen Adler’s cooking videos, with the caption, “Life as a Tradwife.” In the clip, the pregnant “tradwife” shares her recipe for “beef tacos,” where she explains that she “slaughtered the cow and picked the corn myself.”

Later, the TikTok feed scrolls to a parody of Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, who introduces her latest podcast episode, which features dating advice and an interview with the Secretary of Homeland Security.

Later in the clip, there two parody videos of TikToker Harry Daniels singing to Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump. In the first clip, Daniels (played by Bowen Yang) goes up to the Democratic presidential nominee and sings a rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” as Harris (played by Maya Rudolph) responds, “thank you, that was singing,” before walking out.

Even a few of those who were parodied in the skit have responded.

