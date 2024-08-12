HowDoesItFeel: The Best Sex Positions for Gay Couples

Vanilla Sex Positions, Where?

When it comes to exploring new sex positions, the goal is to keep things exciting and satisfying for both partners. The best sex positions for gay couples often focus on maximizing pleasure and ensuring both partners can achieve their desires. Don’t be afraid to experiment and communicate about what feels best. Sometimes, all it takes is a little creativity and a willingness to try something new.

So, if you’re looking to spice things up and make sure both of you are hitting all the right notes, you need to check out these top picks for the best sex positions for gay couples.

1. The Arch

Starting off strong, we have the arch. The arch position is another play on the cowboy. One partner will sit on the top, but instead of placing their legs on the bed, they’ll plant their feet. Another reason that makes this position fun is the partner on the bottom can give a handjob to the one on top amid their riding. Also, it’s deeper penetration when the partner on top leans back, especially if the partner on the bottom’s penis curves upward. That means it will be a direct hit to the prostate and extra stimulating for both partners.

2. Reverse Cowboy

The reverse cowgirl or boy, in this case, is a classic. One partner lies back while the other partner straddles them, facing away. For this sex position, the person on top controls the movement, allowing for different angles and sensations. It’s great for adding variety and exploring new feelings.

3. Bumper Cars

This next move is an advanced position that requires both people to be flexible, but it’s worth it! The “Bumper Cars” position will surely add fire to your bedroom…or wherever you two are. Both partners get on all fours, facing away from each other, with the top positioned above and the bottom below. The partner on top enters from the other direction, and he won’t be able to see or control thrusting. That’s why this position demands coordination.

4. Spooning

This sex position is perfect for a lazy Sunday or a relaxed evening. Both partners lie on their sides, with one partner behind the other. This position allows for close contact and a comfortable, intimate experience. It’s ideal for slow and sensual moments.

5. Missionary with a Twist

Now, some moves don’t need to be replaced; they just need to be modified. The missionary with a twist is a simple but effective move in the bedroom. One partner lies on their back with legs spread while the other partner kneels or stands between their legs. This position allows for eye contact and intimacy, and you can change the angle to hit different spots. It’s a classic for a reason!

6. The Bodyguard

Sometimes, a standing position is all you need. The bodyguard is a sex position that is a cross between spooning and standing. It requires both partners to be active. You two will stand facing the same direction, with one person in the back. The partner in the back will penetrate the person in the front. The person in the back can also hold you around your waist or add a choke in the mix for a kinker experience. If you need more stability, don’t be afraid to lean against a wall or table.

Remember, the best sex positions for gay couples are about making sure both of you are having an amazing time. Don’t be afraid to get creative and adjust these positions to fit what feels right for both of you. Get ready to heat things up and make your bedroom adventures unforgettable!

What do you think are the best sex positions for gay couples? Let’s chat in the comment section below!