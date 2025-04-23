BY: Kara Johnson Published 2 hours ago

Vacations are way more fun when every family member, including the furry ones, comes along. Whether it’s a spontaneous weekend trip or a well-planned holiday, many pet owners prefer to bring their dogs or cats along. But traveling with pets can be tricky if you don’t choose the right airline.

Thankfully, several pet-friendly airlines offer services and policies that make air travel more comfortable for animals and their humans. From in-cabin options to specialized programs for pets in cargo, airlines are becoming more accommodating and transparent. With the correct information and preparation, flying with your pet can be safe and stress-free.

What Makes an Airline Pet-Friendly?

A pet-friendly airline keeps the process simple. This includes clear guidelines for pet carriers, reasonable fees, and policies prioritizing pet safety and comfort. Most airlines allow small cats and dogs in the cabin under the seat in front of you, while larger pets typically travel in a climate-controlled cargo area.

It’s essential to check availability when booking, as most airlines limit the number of pets allowed per flight. Consider direct flights when possible, and confirm airport amenities like pet relief areas in advance to make the experience smooth from start to finish.

Below, find some of the most recommended pet-friendly airlines worldwide.

Top 10 Pet-Friendly Airlines

1. Alaska Airlines

Founded in 1932, Alaska Airlines is known for affordable pet fees and flexible policies. Pets are allowed in the cabin and as checked baggage.

Limitations include: four pets per passenger (if you purchase an adjacent seat, otherwise two), $100 in-cabin (per carrier, with up to 2 per carrier).

2. American Airlines

American Airlines stands as the second-largest commercial airline worldwide. The company offers in-cabin travel for small pets and the PetEmbark program for larger pets flying as cargo. There is a flat rate of $150 per kennel for carry-on pets, while fees vary for cargo pets.

Limitations include: two pets per ticketed passenger, cats and dogs only.

3. Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines maintains a cult-following due to its exemplary customer service, perks, and overall experience. The company allows small pets in the cabin and has options for transporting pets as checked cargo on specific routes. Travelers can expect to pay $95 each way per pet for domestic flights and $200 for international flights.

Limitations include: One pet per passenger, two if between the age of 10 weeks and 6 months, and they can fit in a single carrier.

4. Southwest Airlines

Southwest is revered as a straightforward and affordable choice for travel. The company allows pet travel with in-cabin pets only for a $95 fee each way. Up to two pets can travel per passenger, so long as they fit in the same carrier.

Limitations include: two if in the same carrier.

5. JetBlue

JetBlue continues to provide great customer service, and their JetPaws program is no exception. The company provides travel tips, TrueBlue reward points, and a free pet carrier tag for in-cabin pets under 20 lbs. Only small dogs and cats are allowed with a $100 fee each way.

Limitations include: one pet per carrier, travel with two pets is allowed with a paid second seat and pet fee.

6. United Airlines

United Airlines offers travel to more destinations than any other airline, perfect for pets to see the world with you. Due to the suspension of the PetSafe program, travelers will pay $125 per way, plus an additional $125 charge for each stopover of more than four hours within the U.S. for main cabin transportation.

Limitations include: travel is limited to only cats and dogs (up to two at a time per passenger), with a two-ticket purchase.

7. Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines joins the fold of fleets that allow pet travel. For main cabin travel, the airline charges $125 between Hawaii and North America and $60 within Hawaii for cats and dogs.

Limitations include: one pet per traveler in the pet cabin, two puppies or kittens of the same breed or litter between 8 weeks and 6 months old, weighing 25 pounds or less.

8. Air Canada

Known as the largest airline in Canada and a flag carrier, the company welcomes pets for domestic ($50) and international travel ($100) for in-cabin transportation.

Limitations include: Only one cat or small dog in the cabin is allowed per passenger (in-cabin), the pet must be at least 10 weeks old and fully weaned (in most cases). As checked baggage, there’s a two-pet per passenger limit; fully weaned puppies or kittens from 12 weeks to 6 months can be placed in the same carrier, and both animals are of the same species. The pet fee for one-way travel within Canada/US is $105, and for one-way international flights is $270.

9. Lufthansa

Although Lufthansa is known for its strict policies, the airline allows various pet travel options: in-cabin, checked baggage, and air cargo. However, the price to fly your pet varies based on the route.

Limitations include: Small dogs and cats are accepted to fly in the cabin, age and carrier restrictions, etc.

10. Turkish Airlines

Boasting a high-safety rating and access to destinations worldwide, Turkish Airlines is one of the most trusted airlines. For pet travel, the airline permits small pets in the cabin and offers cargo services for larger animals. The price to fly your pet depends on pet carrier height, weight, breed, and destination.

Limitations include: number of pets that can be carried on the plane varies on aircraft, only specific animals are allowed to travel.

Tips for Pet Travel

Reserve early: Pet slots are limited and may sell out quickly.

Pet slots are limited and may sell out quickly. Check pet carrier requirements: Airlines often specify dimensions and materials.

Airlines often specify dimensions and materials. Weigh your pet: Most airlines have weight limits for in-cabin travel (usually around 20 lbs).

Most airlines have weight limits for in-cabin travel (usually around 20 lbs). Research pet relief areas: Many major airports have designated spots for pet breaks.

Many major airports have designated spots for pet breaks. Know your pet’s needs: Bring calming toys, treats, and a collapsible water bowl.

As pet lovers, we want our furry companions to be part of our adventures, not left behind. The good news is that air travel with pets is more accessible than ever, thanks to the growing number of pet-friendly airlines offering dedicated policies and helpful amenities. Whether you’re flying domestically or internationally, a carrier can quickly get you and your pet to your destination.

With some planning, you can avoid unnecessary stress and focus on enjoying the journey together. Choosing the right airline, understanding the policies, and packing bright will make your next trip memorable for all the right reasons. Your pet is family, and now more than ever, the travel industry is making space for them in the skies.

Have you traveled on a plane with your fur baby before? Let us know your experience in the comments.