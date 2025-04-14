Megan Thee Stallion Brought Out Queen Latifah, Ciara, And Others For Her Stacked Coachella 2025 Weekend One Set

BY: Walker Published 30 seconds ago

The first weekend of Coachella 2025 is officially in the books and there were plenty of highlights: Clairo featuring Bernie Sanders, d4vd’s attempt at a backflip, Lady Gaga going all out, and of course, Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan wore her pop star stripes proudly as she gave one of the most energetic and precise performances of the weekend, hitting choreographed dance moves and delivering a setlist that played like a greatest hits. The show was rife with gems from her catalog — starting with “Ungrateful” and “Thot Shit,” right down through “Savage,” “Bigger in Texas” and “Body” — before parading out a team of guest stars that helped round out the vision.

First up was Latifah during “Plan B,” giving way to the first verse from her iconic 1993 hit “U.N.I.T.Y.” Then came Victoria Monét for a steamy performance of their duet “Spin,” with a taste of her smash “On My Mama.” And then, to top it all off, Ciara graced the main stage, emerging during Megan’s “Roc Steady” — her Flo Milli-featuring single that samples “Goodies,” which they then performed together.

Megan Thee Stallion brings out Ciara #MEGCHELLA pic.twitter.com/H1gBsEJlys — Ciara Squad (@CiaraSquad_) April 14, 2025

One thing about Megan’s performance was the deference and praise she gave to each artist as they came across the stage. She was gracious and supportive, telling each that she loved them as they left their mark on the set. It countered the sharp theatrics of the performance — Megan was nothing if not as excited as the audience witnessing the cameos, and grateful that they materialized during the show.

Beyond that, fans online were quick to note that she channeled Janet Jackson during an outfit change backstage. Footage rolled of Megan’s team putting on a new outfit, which some took as a reference to Jackson doing the same.

If anything, concertgoers were only perplexed by the sudden end to Megan’s main stage appearance. She started right on time, and as the show hit 9:25 p.m. PT, she transitioned into “Mamushi,” her massive TikTok hit. Only, her mic cut off, leaving her to bow with her team and bid farewell to the audience, merely five minutes after the scheduled end time.

Coachella has historically been strict about set times, and earlier on Sunday, Nigerian artist Rema faced his own issues over on the Mojave stage after appearing 30 minutes into his 45-minute set. Organizers appeared to let him perform five minutes past the end of the show, but he stated that they had informed him to wrap it up.

Megan is slated to return to Coachella for the second weekend of the festival next Sunday.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella 2025 Weekend 1 Setlist

1. “Ungrateful”/”Thot Sh*t”

2. “Wanna Be”

3. “Freak Nasty”/”Girls In The Hood”/”Where Them Girls At”/”Savage”

4. “TYG” (with Spiritbox)

5. “Realer”

6. “He Think I Love Him”

7. “B.A.S.”

8. “Plan B” (with Queen Latifah)

9. “U.N.I.T.Y.” (Queen Latifah cover, with Queen Latifah)

10. “BOA”

11. “Bigger In Texas”

12. “Cognac Queen”

13. “Spin” (with Victoria Monét)

14. “On My Mama” (Victoria Monét cover, with Victoria Monét)

15. “Simon Says”/”Body”

16. “Roc Steady”/”Goodies” (with Ciara)

17. “Big Ole Freak”

18. “Mamushi”