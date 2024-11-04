BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 10 hours ago

Traveling can be a hectic experience, especially when navigating airport security. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has clear rules about what you can and can’t bring through security, including snacks. Understanding these guidelines is crucial, especially if you don’t want to rely on airport food prices or options. Luckily, packing snacks you can take through TSA is possible and straightforward, allowing you to maintain your energy and satisfaction during your travels.

From fresh fruits and crunchy veggies to delicious nut mixes, there are several snacks you can take through TSA that will make your flight more enjoyable without compromising on taste or nutrition. Let’s delve into some options that are both satisfying and travel-friendly.

1. Trail Mix

A delightful combination of nuts, dried fruits, and seeds, trail mix is nutrient-rich and energy-boosting. It’s a versatile snack that’s easy to customize with your preferred mix-ins and can be conveniently packed in a resealable bag. This simple yet satisfying snack is perfect for combating mid-flight hunger without the mess.

2. Cheese & Crackers

Enjoy the classic duo of hard cheese and crunchy crackers for a satisfying snack that travels well. Opt for individually wrapped cheese portions or pre-slice your favorite cheese at home to ensure minimal hassle at security checks. This combination delivers a balance of protein and carbs to keep you relaxed during your journey.

3. Veggies & Hummus

Pair sliced vegetables with hummus for a fresh and healthy snack on the go, keeping the hummus container under 3.4 oz to comply with TSA regulations. Carrot sticks, bell pepper slices, or celery are excellent choices that offer a hydrating and crunchy pairing to the creamy hummus. Not only is it a tasty snack, but it’s also packed with fiber and nutrients.

4. Granola Bars

Convenient and compact, these bars offer a quick source of energy while tackling hunger pangs. They come in various flavors and compositions, making it easy to find one that suits your dietary needs. You might already have some in your glove box for those mornings you skipped breakfast. Toss a few granola bars into your carry-on and enjoy their satisfying crunch whenever hunger strikes.

5. Popcorn

Popcorn is a light yet filling option that provides a gluten-free snack that’s easy to munch on during your flight. Opt for air-popped popcorn with minimal seasoning for a low-calorie, low-carb treat that doesn’t compromise flavor. Its airy nature makes it simple to pack without weighing down your bag.

6. Dried Fruits

Packed with natural sweetness, dried fruits are a portable snack that doesn’t need refrigeration. Items like raisins, apricots, or mango slices can add a chewy and nutritious option to your snack lineup. They are perfect for satisfying your sweet tooth while offering vitamins for fuel and fiber to make you feel full.

7. Jerky

Whether beef or a plant-based alternative like mushroom, jerky is a high-protein munchable to keep you fueled. Its savory flavor and chewy texture make it a satisfying snack that takes up little space in your bag. Look for low-sodium versions if you’re mindful of your salt intake during the flight.

TSA Rules On Food For Air Travel

Navigating airport security with your favorite snacks can be a breeze if you follow the TSA guidelines. Solid foods, like sandwiches, muffins, or jerky, are generally permitted through the security checkpoint. However, it’s essential to remember that liquid or gel-like foods such as yogurt or hummus should be in containers no larger than 3.4 ounces to comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule. For the most up-to-date information on what you can pack, visit the official TSA website.

