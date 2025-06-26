BY: DM Published 9 hours ago

For years, Chick-fil-A has been in hot grease, and not just for its chicken sandwiches. The chain chicken restaurant has a sour relationship with the LGBTQIA+ community that has never been mended.

The trouble kicked off in 2012 when Dan Cathy, the fast-food chain’s CEO, publicly opposed same-sex marriage. According to the National LGBTQ Task Force, the chain’s charitable arm also poured millions into groups accused of working against LGBTQIA+ rights. In response, LGBTQIA+ activists launched protests and boycotts, while social conservatives rallied behind the chain — even organizing a nationwide “Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day” to show support, per CBS.

While the company has taken some steps to shift the narrative, its support for the LGBTQIA+ community is still shaky. Let’s take a look at where Chick-fil-A stands now.

Chick-fil-A remains in hot water with the LGBTQIA+ community.

The fallout from statements made by Chick-fil-A’s CEO and the company’s private donations was swift. Critics – from activists to campus leaders and city officials – began pushing to block new Chick-fil-A locations on some college campuses, The Chronicle of Higher Education reports. The company ultimately found itself forced into damage-control mode, caught between loyal fans and loud protesters.

Chick-fil-A tried to calm the waters without outright changing its core values. In July 2012, the company put out a carefully worded statement. “The Chick-fil-A culture and service tradition in our restaurants is to treat every person with honor, dignity, and respect — regardless of their belief, race, creed, sexual orientation, or gender,” a company statement said, via CNN. “We will continue this tradition in the over 1,600 restaurants run by independent owner/operators.”

In other words, the chicken chain promised to stay out of the marriage equality fight publicly. The PR Newswire reports that Chick-fil-A also quietly restructured its charitable giving. Tax filings showed the creation of a new Chick-fil-A Foundation and a dramatic pullback from the most controversial grants. Instead, Chick-fil-A pledged to focus its philanthropy on hunger, homelessness, and education. The new giving plan committed $9 million in 2020 to initiatives like food banks and homelessness. This included grants to the Covenant House, which serves homeless LGBTQIA+ youth.

Chick-fil-A has yet to apologize to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Chick-fil-A never explicitly apologized for or renounced its past stance. GLAAD reminded potential customers not to jump for joy over Chick-fil-A’s small acts. In a statement to CNN, a representative for the gay rights organization suggested the fast-food chain should also reevaluate its company policies.

“In addition to refraining from financially supporting anti-LGBTQIA+ organizations, Chick-fil-A still lacks policies to ensure safe workplaces for LGBTQIA+ employees and should unequivocally speak out against the anti-LGBTQIA+ reputation that their brand represents,” said Drew Anderson, GLAAD’s director of campaigns.

Through all the turbulence, Chick-fil-A’s official public messaging has tried to project inclusion and hospitality without getting into politics. In 2021, Chick-fil-A stressed to Fox News that it “does not have a political or social agenda, and we welcome everyone in our restaurants.” The company noted it is “proud to be represented by more than 200,000 diverse team members nationwide.”

