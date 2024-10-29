BY: Jasmine Tianna Published 6 hours ago

What’s your go-to snack for a road trip? Most go for the favorites: pretzels, candy, or chips. But there are various snacks to choose from whether you’re on a diet, have dietary restrictions, or just want to minimize the amount of junk you eat. In fact, snacks for road trips have become essential during the preparation of a trip.

Before you go on a road trip, you should follow a few rules. While road trips can bring many adventures, safety is always key.

First, always make sure that your car has gas. Fueling the car is imperative to guarantee you can hit the road as early as possible. Second, make sure that you have an emergency kit handy somewhere in your vehicle. We understand things can happen while on a road trip, so having an emergency kit is essential. Last, plan your route. Always know the exact route that you are headed before getting on the road. Nowadays, we have Siri to help navigate us through the traffic, but always pre-prepare.

Most people stop by the gas station during or just before they hit the road. But they don’t stop for the gas—they stop for the snacks! While everything from candy bars to flavored chips is considered delicious snacks, they aren’t the only options available.

When figuring out the best road trip snacks to pack, they must be easy to eat while driving — without the fear of spilling in your car. Here are five of the best snacks for your next road trip.

1. Nuts

Nuts are essential for a road trip. They aren’t messy, and you can quickly eat them without much fuss. Not to mention, nuts are high in protein and fiber, which can help you stay full throughout your trip.

2. String Cheese

Calling all cheese lovers! String cheese is an absolute favorite that does not make a mess when on the road. Plus, it’s a great way to bring back childhood memories with your loved ones.

3. Dried Fruits

If you’re more of a healthy guru and want something you aren’t going to regret, dried fruit is your friend. Dried fruit is a nutritional way to give you the sweetness you crave without entering the junk food territory.

4. Granola bars

Depending on the type of granola bar you purchase, this can be a little messy for a road trip. That said, we suggest opting for a chewier option to help minimize the mess and keep your bar in one piece. Pair it with a bottle of water, and you’ll be satisfied.

5. Sour Candy

Now, we couldn’t complete our list of the best road trip snacks without including a fan favorite: sour candy! We all love candy for a road trip; it gives just the right amount of a sugar rush to continue the ride. Whether it’s sour gummy bears, gummy worms, or other candy, it is the perfect snack for a road trip.

What are your favorite snacks for road trips? Comment below!

