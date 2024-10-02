BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 4 hours ago

It’s that time of year again! Break out the bonfires and the board games; we’re going outdoors! Ready for some fun in the forest but unsure of what treats to carry along? Here are snacks that are palatable and painless to pack.

If you’re like many, you’re probably getting ready to crank up your RV wheels for a weekend in the woods. With the temperatures dropping, most are excitedly anticipating a wildlife excursion among the tents and the trees, stuffing their travel bags with camos and khakis.

From bulky binoculars to leaf-crunching boots, there’s nothing like being off the radar without your electronic devices for a mental reset. This is an amazing way to reconnect with nature, regulate your nervous system, and gear up for the fourth quarter of the year. However, if you’re a first-time camper, thinking of good, healthy bites while in the wilderness (literally) may be difficult.

Although melted marshmallows are the holy grail of outside adventures, items that are light on the stomach, pleasing to the taste buds, and convenient to transport are highly recommended. As humidity fluctuates and certain food ingredients conflict with your body, choosing heavy meals could result in a long seat on the toilet and an early journey back home.

These are ideas for delicious goodies that you’ll thank us for later.

The Best Snacks to Bring on a Camping Trip That You Can Make at Home

1. Yogurt Parfaits

Yogurt parfaits are nutritious nibbles great for any time of the day. You can make them however you want, with whatever you want. For starters, grab your favorite berries, granola, and Greek yogurt. Layer the ingredients in your desired setup in a cup. Add flavored syrup (or honey) and whipped cream on top if you’d like to get even fancier with the dressing. Don’t have a refrigerator to preserve them while camping? Invest in a cooler.

2. Vegetable Dips

Vegetable dips are quick eats that aren’t a hassle to mix up for a nice mid-day munch. Tired from the ride and need something to stick to your soul temporarily? We suggest spinach artichoke dip, which can be made with unsweetened soy milk or almond milk, as a healthier recipe. Spinach aids in lowering your blood pressure, preventing cancer, and even strengthening the immune system. Store in a Tupperware dish. Serve warm or cold with organic crackers or tortilla chips.

3. Baked Cheese Crisps

Making cheese crisps never tasted so good! This simple snack isn’t talked about enough. If you’re a sucker for cheese crackers or chips, you’ll love these. Strip away those overly processed items’ fattiness and pop open your oven to prepare these savory delights. Dairy-free cheese (finely shredded or sliced) and non-stick parchment paper are all you need. Cheddar, mozzarella, smoked gouda, or even provolone are great. Cut or place them in the form of chips, let them bake until crunchy, and then toss them into ziplock bags.

4. Trail Mix

Don’t want to eat those cheese crisps alone? Remix them into a homemade trail mix with dried-up berries, nuts, pecans, and/or almonds. The sweet and salty contrast is bound to hit the spot. With its dairy-free cheese rounds and other less-hearty additions, this is the ultimate grub for a stay in nature.

5. Scones

Scones are often considered a delicacy and high in carbs. However, there are ways to maintain healthy eating habits and enjoy these yummy tidbits. Try adding some Greek yogurt to your scone mix. Greek yogurt contains lots of protein that boosts your metabolism and builds muscle strength. Find a recipe that allows you to throw some of that in with a few fruits to ensure you’re still getting the nourishment your body needs. Try cranberries, cherries, or raisins.

Which of these snacks will you be bringing on your next camping trip? Let us know below!