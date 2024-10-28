BY: Ashley Blackwell Published 6 hours ago

With the new year approaching, now is the perfect time to crush those fitness goals you’ve been putting off since your failed #SummerBody mission. While it’s easy for one skipped gym session to turn into five, there are other ways to keep yourself on track with bettering your health. This article discusses how to eat clean with low-carb snacks for keto diet implementation.

As weight-loss companies and medications rose in the early 2000s, many misconceptions formed surrounding the idea of dieting. Most of those initiatives were seen as get-skinny-quick schemes, leaving consumers disappointed when they realized that dropping pounds isn’t the overnight phenomenon these marketing campaigns paraded. Let down by the (seemingly) money-grab craze, individuals found solace in surgery tables–the doctors’ instant way of removing the extra skin a program or a pill hadn’t been successful at doing.

However, developing a daily workout routine and monitoring your food selections can be just as effective for major lifestyle changes. By switching up your intake patterns, you can enjoy tasty treats, all while maintaining proactive habits.

What Is Keto? A Quick Blurb on How It Became Popularized in the 2010s

According to Healthline, keto (short for ketogenic) diets “involves consuming a very low amount of carbohydrates and replacing them with fat to help your body burn fat for energy.” Per the National Library of Medicine, this technique throws the body into a state of ketosis, where “the body utilizes fat as its primary fuel source instead of carbohydrates.”

Many have seen weight loss, restored physicality, and mental enhancement through reducing carbohydrates and increasing fat ingestion. The dietary regimen is also said to efficiently lessen the risk of diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer. Reportedly, keto plans were originally developed around the 1920s to treat severe epilepsy (a chronic brain disorder that produces episodes of uncontrolled electrical activity, known as seizures) in infants and children.

It became (even more) popularized in the 21st century, with the rise of online health gurus and nutritious vlogging in the YouTube community in the mid-2010s. What was once a nourishment therapy used by physicians for youngsters suddenly grew into a slim-down phenomenon. The reimaging of keto diets has since sparked much controversy, as most have debated over the pros and cons.

But… despite the mayhem, individuals have accomplished an ideal way of life with this method. Here are five low-carb snacks for keto diet planning that will add some pizazz to your palate.

1. Pecans

Pecans are packed with a lot of valuable nutrients. These keto-friendly nuts contain calcium, zinc, and vitamins A, C, E, K, and B. Additionally, magnesium serves as an anti-inflammatory. Enjoy them straight out of the shell or chop them into a delicious recipe, such as pecan pralines or pie bars.

2. Kale Chips

Kale chips are a premier food option for keto dieting. The dish is rich in antioxidants and iron, among other essentials. This green leafy vegetable is perfect for a noon bite or afternoon munch and a movie. Kale chips are vegan and gluten-free, offering a nice crunch and savory flavor. Bake them at home to weed out any processed, store-bought ingredients.

3. Sugar-Free Gummy Bears

Because who doesn’t love a good gummy every once in a while? Whether you’re coming in from an intense workout and want a quick treat or need one for the road, you can’t go wrong with sugar-free gummies. Add them to a low-carb, homemade Chex Party Mix for an even tastier experience!

4. Strawberries

Strawberries are the go-to fruit for the keto girlies and guys! This all-time favorite is great for incorporating into a creamy dessert. Swap out the ice cream for some strawberry-flavored mousse, or grab a bowl, dump a few of the berries inside, and top it off with some cool whip. You won’t regret it. Lite on the stomach and the carbohydrates!

5. Plain Cottage Cheese

Plain cottage cheese comes highly recommended in the cheese category for keto dieters. According to Healthline, this protein-infused, dairy product is “full fat and free of thickeners and stabilizers like guar gum or xanthan gum.” Accompany with celery or stir up a delightful vegetable dip for the ultimate nibble. Maintain your serving size to ensure that this snack stays low-carb.

As you can see, there are plenty of low-carb snacks that can satisfy your cravings and fall in line with the keto diet. All it takes is some research to get the job done.

Which of these will you be trying? Let us know in the comments!

