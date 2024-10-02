Live-Action Hybridy ‘Rugrats’ Movie In the Works From Paramount

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

A Rugrats live-action movie is officially in development.

Everyone’s favorite adventurous toddlers are getting the big screen treatment unlike any film or show before as sources tell Deadline Rugrats, the classic Nickelodeon cartoon from the 90s, is getting the a live-action CGI Hybrid feature adaptation with Jason Moore on board to direct. Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day co-wrote the script along with Streeter Seidell.

Created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain, the Nickelodeon series premiered in 1991 and soon became one of the more popular series of the decade for the network. The series followed a group of toddlers, Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil and their day-to-day lives, usually involving life experiences that become much greater adventures to its foursome.

The show would go on to get rebooted life in 1996 following three seasons and would go on to last through the 2000s. The shows popularity would lead to three animated movies a number of accolades and has gained new life as a new generation has begun to find the old episodes on streaming as well.

