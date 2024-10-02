Home > NEWS

Live-Action Hybridy ‘Rugrats’ Movie In the Works From Paramount

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

A Rugrats live-action movie is officially in development.

Everyone’s favorite adventurous toddlers are getting the big screen treatment unlike any film or show before as sources tell Deadline Rugrats, the classic Nickelodeon cartoon from the 90s, is getting the a live-action CGI Hybrid feature adaptation with Jason Moore on board to direct. Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day co-wrote the script along with Streeter Seidell.

Created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain, the Nickelodeon series premiered in 1991 and soon became one of the more popular series of the decade for the network. The series followed a group of toddlers, Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil and their day-to-day lives, usually involving life experiences that become much greater adventures to its foursome.

Advertisement

The show would go on to get rebooted life in 1996 following three seasons and would go on to last through the 2000s. The shows popularity would lead to three animated movies a number of accolades and has gained new life as a new generation has begun to find the old episodes on streaming as well.

via: Deadline

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Travis Kelce Reveals He Has to ‘Lie’ to Himself to Not ‘Stuff My Face Like a Little Fat Kid’ [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Say What Now? TikTok Star Arrested in Texas After Therapist’s Body Was Found Murdered and Wrapped in a Tarp 400 Miles Away

By: Walker
NEWS

Denzel Washington Reportedly Once Confronted Diddy At A Party And Told Him ‘You Don’t Respect Anyone’

By: Walker
NEWS

John Amos’ Cause of Death Revealed 1 Day After His Son Announced the Good Times Actor Had Died

By: Walker
NEWS

Doctor Charged in Matthew Perry’s Ketamine Overdose Pleads Guilty

By: Walker
NEWS

Raven-Symoné Announces Death of Her Father: I ‘Hope He is Watching with a Smile’

By: Walker
NEWS

Supplies Arrive by Plane and By Mule in North Carolina as Helene’s Death Toll Tops 180

By: Walker
NEWS

More Charges Expected Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Federal Prosecutors Say

By: Walker
NEWS

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing Team Sues NASCAR and CEO Jim France

By: Walker
NEWS

R. Kelly’s Daughter Speaks Out in Upcoming Documentary: ‘I Will Not Take My Son to a Prison to Meet His Grandfather’ [Video]

By: Walker