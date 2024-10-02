BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 5 hours ago

Are you planning your next hiking trip? All hikers (professional or amateur) know every adventure requires the right gear, the best playlist, and the right snacks. The perfect hiking snacks should be light, delicious, and packed with enough nutrition to keep you feeling strong and fueled for the journey.

Why Fueling Up Matters

Your body burns calories and nutrients when hiking, especially for a long time. A hike can quickly go from a good time to exhausting if you don’t fuel up properly. The right snacks provide energy and stabilize your blood sugar levels, helping you avoid that sluggish feeling when you need energy the most.

For instance, you’ll see a lot of hikers snack on trail mix with cashews or sunflower seeds, peanut butter, or peanuts. These items are high in niacin, one of the eight B vitamins. According to Healthline, niacin is what converts your food into energy. In addition to niacin, carbs are your best friend during longer hikes.

“When you go on a longer hike, it’s important to pack snacks throughout the hike and to get in enough carbs since carbs are your body’s primary fuel source, especially during bouts of physical activity,” Kylie Sakaida, MS, RD, explained in a TikTok video.

Lastly, don’t forget that hydration is key, too — don’t forget to drink water!

6 Delicious, Energy-Boosting Snacks To Bring On A Hike

Ready to get acquainted with fuel-boosting snacks? Here are six options that will satisfy your appetite and provide ultimate nourishment.

1. Trail Mix with Nuts, Seeds, and Dried Fruit

Trail mix is the ultimate hiking snack. It’s customizable, lightweight, and packed with a balanced mix of protein, fats, and carbs. Almonds, cashews, and sunflower seeds offer protein, while dried fruits like cranberries and apricots give you that quick sugar boost when needed. Add dark chocolate for an extra treat. Plus, who doesn’t like chocolate?

2. Granola Bars

Granola bars are convenient and versatile. For a personal touch, you can make them at home with ingredients like oats, honey, nuts, and seeds. If you prefer store-bought options, choose healthy choices made without excess sugars and preservatives. These are made with whole ingredients and provide a good balance of protein, fiber, and healthy fats, making them ideal snacks to bring on a hike.

3. Jerky

Protein is essential for keeping your muscles strong on long hikes. Jerky — whether it’s beef, turkey, or a vegan option like mushroom or soy jerky— is a convenient snack packed with protein. It’s light, doesn’t take up much space, and will give you that boost you need to conquer those inclines.

4. Hard-Boiled Eggs

Hard-boiled eggs are portable and packed with protein, making them one of the best snacks for hiking. You can boil them ahead of time and keep them in a cooler bag until you’re ready to enjoy. Sprinkle a little salt and pepper for added flavor, and you’ve got a savory snack that will fuel you for hours.

5. Greek Yogurt and Fruit

Greek yogurt is a fantastic source of protein, and paired with fresh fruit, it makes a refreshing snack. You can assemble it at home using mason jars, layering the yogurt with berries or sliced peaches. For store-bought options, opt for high-protein offerings that are easy to pack in a cooler. This snack is perfect for keeping you full and energized without weighing you down.

6. Pickles

Pickles are an underrated hiking snack! Packed with electrolytes, they help your body retain fluids, keeping you hydrated during long, sweaty hikes. The sodium in pickles can also help prevent cramping. Opt for smaller, easy-to-pack pickles, or bring some pickle juice in a small container for an extra boost. Their salty flavor also hits the spot after a tough uphill climb.

7. Smoothies

You can never go wrong with fruit smoothies! This snack is filling and delicious and gives your body the necessary nutrients to give you energy. Not to mention, smoothies come in handy as meal replacements. You can up the ante by adding probiotic smoothies into the mix to help keep your digestive and immune systems in order. Since you’re enjoying nature, this snack will come in handy for your overall health.

Packing the right snacks to bring on a hike makes a huge difference in how you feel and perform on the trail. These six delicious and energy-boosting options will keep you fueled, nourished, and ready to take on whatever nature throws your way.

What are your favorite snacks for a hike? Comment below!