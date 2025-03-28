BY: Sierra Kennedy Published 52 minutes ago

Your relationship with yourself is just as important as your relationships with others—including your sexual relationship. Exploring self-pleasure isn’t just about physical satisfaction; it’s about self-discovery, confidence, and personal wellness.

Whether you’re new to self-pleasure or looking to enhance your experience, taking time to connect with your body is proven to boost mood, relieve stress, and improve overall sexual health.

Ready to level up your solo sessions? Here are some expert-backed tips for self-pleasure to help you explore, enjoy, and embrace your sexuality with confidence.

1. Create the Right Atmosphere

Your environment plays a big role in relaxation and pleasure. It doesn’t have to be perfect, we’ve all had awkward moments in the bedroom. However, a calm, comfortable space can help you get in the mood and fully enjoy the experience.

Try this:

Set the mood with soft lighting, candles, or sensual music.

Use silk sheets, fluffy pillows, or body oil to enhance physical sensations.

Eliminate distractions—turn off notifications, lock the door, and give yourself uninterrupted time.

2. Explore Your Body Without Judgment

Self-pleasure is about learning what feels good without shame or pressure. Take time to explore different touch techniques, speeds, and pressure levels.

Try this:

Use gentle caresses, massaging movements, or firm pressure to see what you enjoy.

Focus on more than just genital stimulation—erogenous zones like the neck, inner thighs, and ears can heighten pleasure.

Mirror work: Looking at yourself can build confidence and normalize pleasure.

3. Introduce Lubrication for Enhanced Sensation

Using lube isn’t just for partnered sex—it can make solo play smoother, more pleasurable, and even more exciting. Different types of lubricants can provide unique sensations.

Try this:

Water-based lube: Great for toys and easy cleanup.

Silicone-based lube: Long-lasting and extra slick.

Warming or cooling lubes: Add new sensations to your experience.

4. Experiment With Different Techniques and Fantasies

Routine is great, but exploring new methods of self-pleasure can help you discover new ways to heighten your enjoyment.

Try this:

Switch up hand movements, pressure, and speed.

Introduce sensory play—feathers, ice cubes, or textured fabrics can create new sensations.

Explore erotic audio, books, or guided fantasy meditation to stimulate the mind.

5. Use Sex Toys to Elevate Your Experience

There’s no shame in incorporating sex toys into self-pleasure. Vibrators, wands, or suction toys can provide a different type of stimulation that hands alone may not achieve.

Try this:

Start small: A bullet vibrator or finger vibrator can add gentle stimulation.

For deeper sensations, try a wand massager or internal vibrator.

Play with different speeds and settings to see what excites you most.

6. Practice Mindfulness and Breathing Techniques

Being present in the moment can make self-pleasure more fulfilling. Mindfulness helps enhance sensations and deepen your connection with your body.

Try this:

Take slow, deep breaths to increase relaxation.

Focus on how your body responds to different types of touch.

Let go of expectations—pleasure should be about enjoying the experience, not rushing to the finish line.

7. Prioritize Aftercare and Self-Love

Just like after intimacy with a partner, taking care of yourself post-pleasure is just as important.

Try this:

Hydrate and cleanse your body after play.

Engage in self-love rituals like journaling, taking a warm bath, or cuddling a soft blanket.

Remind yourself that pleasure is natural, healthy, and something to be celebrated.

Having a good sexual relationship with yourself is a powerful form of self expression, and is nothing to be ashamed of. By creating the right atmosphere, exploring different techniques, and embracing pleasure without shame, you can enhance your solo experiences and deepen your connection with your body.

Pleasure is personal—whether with yourself or while dating—so take your time, enjoy the process, and celebrate your sexuality in whatever way feels right for you.

Feeling in the mood? Let us know in the comments which one (or two, or three) of our self-pleasure techniques you’ll be trying out!