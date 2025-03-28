BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 17 minutes ago

Have you ever considered riding your partner’s face but weren’t sure where to start? Face riding is bold and puts you in complete control of pleasure. And mastering the art of face riding can lead to toe-curling, mind-blowing experiences. If you’ve ever felt hesitant or unsure, don’t worry because this guide will help you ride confidently, comfortably, and excitedly.

What Is Face Riding?

Face riding, also known as queening or kinging, is when one partner straddles the other’s face for oral pleasure. It’s a deeply intimate act that allows the receiving partner to take charge of movement, depth, and rhythm. While queening traditionally refers to a vulva owner sitting on their partner’s face, kinging describes the same act for those with penises. Regardless of gender, orientation, or body type, face riding is for anyone who wants to explore dominance, surrender, and ultimate pleasure.

Why Face Riding Can Strengthen Your Connection

Face riding encourages confidence and vulnerability, both of which are essential for a healthy, thriving sex life. Taking the lead in this position can be empowering, allowing you to explore your desires while also giving your partner a front-row seat to your pleasure. For the partner on the receiving end, it’s an opportunity to be immersed in their lover’s pleasure, creating an intense and intimate experience. Communicating, respecting boundaries, and staying present can strengthen your sexual bond and overall relationship.

If you are ready to try it, here are five face-riding tips to guarantee the best night of your life.

1. It’s Alright to Feel Anxious

First, it is alright to be anxious! If you’re new to face riding, feeling nervous is completely normal. Many worry about “sitting too hard” or making their partner uncomfortable. The truth? Most partners love the sensation and want you to enjoy yourself. Start slowly, ease into the position, and focus on what feels good. Confidence will come with practice.

2. Talk Before You Sit

Communication is everything. Before you begin, discuss your comfort levels, preferences, and concerns with your partner. Discuss how much pressure feels good for them and if they prefer you to hover or sit fully. Knowing what works for both of you creates a more pleasurable experience.

3. Use Verbal or Non-Verbal Cues

Verbal and non-verbal cues are a must! Safe words, hand squeezes, or gentle thigh taps can help partners communicate without breaking the moment. Some people love full weight, while others may prefer a lighter touch — checking in ensures both of you stay in the zone.

4. Use Sex Equipment or Furniture

Face riding should be enjoyable for everyone! Sex pillows, queening chairs, or specially designed equipment or furniture can provide better support, reducing strain on your partner’s neck and making the experience more comfortable for both of you. Customizing the experience with the sex equipment is especially helpful for plus-size lovers or those with mobility concerns.

5. Don’t Forget to Have Fun

Sex should be pleasurable, not stressful. Don’t overthink it! Focus on the sensations, the power of control, and the connection with your partner. Laugh if something feels awkward, adjust as needed, and enjoy the ride—literally. Confidence and pleasure go hand in hand, so let go of inhibitions and embrace the moment.

Face riding is a thrilling way to take control, explore pleasure, and deepen intimacy with your partner. It’s an opportunity to fully embrace your sexuality, express your desires, and revel in the power of pleasure. When you stay present, communicate openly, and trust your partner, it can become an unforgettable and orgasmic experience. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to unlock next-level pleasure!

What are your favorite face-riding tips? Share your thoughts below!