Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva did not slide quietly into Congress. After a 50-day delay in being sworn in, the new Democrat from Arizona’s 7th District took the mic, called out an “abuse of power,” and made it clear who she’s riding for — LGBTQIA+ communities, working families, tribal nations, and survivors of abuse.

Grijalva didn’t emerge overnight. She’s the daughter of the late Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a progressive leader who represented southern Arizona for more than 20 years. After his death in March, she ran in the special election to fill his seat and won in a landslide. Her victory made her the first Latina from Arizona elected to Congress.

Adelita Grijalva Promises to Fight for LGBTQIA+ Rights

“Our democracy only works when everyone has a voice,” Grijalva said in her first floor speech, per Democracy Now. “It’s past time for Congress to restore its role as a check and balance on this administration and fight for we, the American people.” Grijalva added that Congress must fight for immigrant communities and veterans, stand up for public schools and educators, respect tribal sovereignty and the environment, and defend LGBTQIA+ rights because “that’s what the American people expect us to do: fight for them.”

She backed up those words immediately. Grijalva became the decisive 218th signature on a petition to force a House vote on releasing long-sealed government files connected to Jeffrey Epstein. “Our democracy only works when everyone has a voice,” she said. “This includes the millions of people across the country who have experienced violence and exploitation, including Liz Stein and Jessica Michaels, both survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse.”

Long before she reached the national stage, Grijalva built a reputation in Tucson as a consistent ally. She showed up for Pride events and supported local LGBTQIA+ organizations. While campaigning to represent Arizona’s 7th District, she earned an endorsement from the Christopher Street Project, a national trans electoral advocacy group, according to AZ Mirror.

Grijalva Wants to Release the Jeffrey Epstein Files

Grijalva’s first big move in Congress was about transparency and survivor justice. According to The Washington Post, a bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) had been gathering signatures on a discharge petition to force a vote on legislation requiring the Department of Justice to release the remaining federal records tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

The measure would require the DOJ to release the Epstein-related documents within 30 days, with identifying information about victims redacted for safety. When Grijalva arrived in Washington, the petition sat at 217 signatures — one short of triggering a floor vote.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes even sued House Speaker Mike Johnson for refusing to swear Grijalva in during a government shutdown, arguing that the delay denied Arizonans a voice and conveniently stalled the final signature needed to move the Epstein measure forward. Grijalva has said she believes the holdup was political and connected to her intent to support the petition, according to The Guardian. Johnson denied that, claiming the delay stemmed from procedure, not Epstein.

