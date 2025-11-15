The Girls Are Fighting: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Epstein Files Dispute Pushed Trump ‘Over the Edge’ After He Withdraws Support

BY: LBS STAFF Published 42 seconds ago

Marjorie Taylor Greene said former President Donald Trump has gone “over the edge.”

Advertisement

A political rift between Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene escalated publicly as the Georgia Republican accused the president of trying to block the release of the Epstein files and retaliating against her for supporting their disclosure, RadarOnline.com can report.

Greene, once one of Trump’s most loyal allies in Congress, wrote on X that the fight over the documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein has pushed the former president “over the edge“. She claimed Trump is “fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out” and is now targeting her to intimidate other Republicans ahead of a crucial vote.

Advertisement

“And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next week’s vote to release the Epstein files,” she said.

The dispute surfaced as the House edges closer to a vote on a discharge petition — a rarely used tactic that allows lawmakers to bypass House leadership and force a floor vote if a majority of members sign on.

Advertisement

So far, all House Democrats and four Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert, Nancy Mace, and Greene — have endorsed the petition seeking to release the Epstein files. The White House and House Speaker Mike Johnson are lobbying aggressively against the move.

Greene also posted screenshots of text messages she says she sent to Trump or his advisers, urging him to support the release of the thousands of pages of documents, interviews, hard drives, and records linked to Epstein. In one, she wrote: “Stop ignoring the women.” Advertisement Her comments came shortly after Trump announced on Truth Social that he was withdrawing his support for her — though he attributed the decision to personal frustrations rather than the Epstein matter. “…all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!” Trump wrote, claiming their tensions began when he alerted her to a poll suggesting she should not run for higher office. He added that she was “at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!).” Advertisement Trump further claimed Greene “is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore,” adding, “I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,” and suggested he would support a primary challenger in her Georgia district. Greene fired back, saying Trump “attacked me and lied about me”, insisting she has not been calling him. “I did send these text messages today. Apparently, this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files.” Advertisement Trump also criticized Rep. Massie on Friday, calling him a “loser”, though he made no reference to the documents. via: RadarOnline.com