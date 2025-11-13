Jeffrey Epstein Called Donald Trump ‘Borderline Insane’ and Questioned If He Had ‘Early Dementia’ in Emails Before Death

BY: Denver Sean Published 2 hours ago

A bunch of Jeffrey Epstein documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday — and even Epstein thought Donald Trump might be suffering from a decline in mental acuity. Advertisement via People:

Republicans on the committee shared access to roughly 20,000 pages of documents that they received from the Epstein estate. The larger release came after Democrats on the committee shared three specific email exchanges from the files earlier in the day.

“Democrats whine about ‘releasing the files,’ but they only cherry-pick when they have them to generate clickbait,” Republicans on the House Oversight Committee wrote on X, sharing a link to the document dump and writing, “You deserve the full truth.”

While the three correspondences released by Democrats focused on 79-year-old Trump’s relationship with Epstein, he came up in multiple other emails in the larger release.

Oftentimes, Epstein, who was once friends with Trump, spoke negatively of him, questioning his cognitive abilities and even referring to him as “borderline insane.”

The documents examined by CNN paint a picture of where the men stood as Trump’s political career began to take off.

In 2015, Epstein allegedly told a reporter for The New York Times that he had “photos [sic] of donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.” He also alleged to the journalist that in 1993, he “gave” a 20-year-old girlfriend that he dated for two years to Trump.

Trump turned 49 in June 1995, when Epstein alleged that he was dating the then-22-year-old woman.

Shortly after Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, another email exchange between Epstein and a reporter for The New York Times mentioned Trump. The exchange was in relation to the president’s controversial “Muslim ban” at the time, according to CNN.

“IT helps as he is seen to be keeping his word, it is importnat [sic] with putin and north korea. as you notice north korea has not fired there [sic] missile that he promised wouldn’t happen. [Former President Barack Obama] was never able to effecturate [sic] that,” he wrote.

“that being said Donald is f—— crazy I told you that,” he continued.

The following year, Epstein questioned if Trump was displaying signs of “early dementia” while referencing a snippet of Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

In the email exchange, a reporter for The New York Times said to Epstein that the president was “looking/sounding increasingly unhinged,” and Epstein replied, “no questions donalds statement is goofy. . early dementia?”

On March 24, 2018, Epstein discussed a Daily Beast article that questioned if Trump was headed toward “a Psychiatric Breakdown” with former White House counsel for Obama, Kathryn Ruemmler. When Ruemmler referred to the article as “not confidence inspiring,” Epstein wrote back “but — accurate.”

A few months later, on Aug. 23, Epstein allegedly emailed Ruemmler in regards to Trump’s hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

“You see , i know how dirty donald is,” Epstein alleged in the exchange.

He later insulted Trump in a Dec. 22, 2018 email to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, writing, “Trump — borderline insane.”

CNN noted that it wasn’t clear what sparked the insult.

That same month, he referred to Trump as “borderline insane” a second time in an exchange with attorney Reid Weingarten. This time, Epstein alleged that his statement was “corroborated by some that are close.”

In the initial emails released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, Epstein, a convicted sex offender who was also accused of sex trafficking, alleged that Trump “knew about the girls.”

The email, sent to journalist and author Michael Wolff on Jan 31, 2019, seemingly addressed the allegation that Epstein was kicked out of Trump’s Palm Beach, Fla. club, Mar-a-Lago.

“Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop,” he wrote.

On Nov. 12, the White House addressed the original three emails with a statement from press secretary Karoline Leavitt. In it, she accused House Democrats of pushing a “hoax” to distract from Trump’s “historic accomplishments.”

“The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions,” Leavitt, 28, said.

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre,” she added.

PEOPLE reached out to the White House on Thursday, Nov. 13 for additional comment.

The data dump comes as members of the public and Congress continue the demand the release of the Epstein files.

Epstein, who died via suicide in a jail cell in New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019, pleaded not guilty to one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors in July 2019.

The so-called Epstein files contain documents related to his criminal cases, and Trump campaigned on releasing them. However, he has since backtracked and referred to the files as a “hoax” on Truth Social.

