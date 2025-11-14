Nick Cannon’s Oldest Daughter Monroe Says She Has ‘ONE Brother’ in Rare Comments About His 12 Kids [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

This week, Monroe Cannon, the 14-year-old daughter of Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey, shared a post on Instagram addressing her twin brother and her numerous half-siblings. Nick Cannon's oldest daughter, Monroe Cannon, has made a rare public statement about her famously large and blended family, clarifying exactly how she feels related to each of her siblings.

The 14-year-old, who Nick shares with superstar Mariah Carey, recently took to social media to comment on her numerous half-siblings, pointedly stating that she only has “ONE” brother, emphasis hers.

The teenager, known as "Roe," posted the clarification to her Instagram Stories following her father's continued expansion of his family. The comment comes amidst public fascination and frequent coverage of Nick's family life.

“clearing something up guys,” she wrote in the now-expired November 13 IG Story , “i only have ONE brother who is @moroccan.cannon. i do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!”

Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan are the oldest of Nick's children. They were born in 2011 to Nick and Mariah, who secretly wed in 2008 and divorced in 2016. Since the separation, The Masked Singer host has welcomed 10 more children with multiple partners, bringing his total number of children to 12.

Monroe’s statement is a striking insight into how his eldest child views the complex family dynamic. While Nick is father to several other children — including sons Golden Saigon and Rise Messiah Cannon, and daughter Powerful Queen with Miss Guam 2014 Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with DJ Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole with photographer LaNisha Cole; and daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott, with whom he also shared son Zen, who died at the age of 5 months in December 2021 due to brain cancer — Monroe’s emphasis on Moroccan, her twin, being her sole brother, clearly distinguishes her immediate, close relationship from those with her younger half-siblings, some of whom were born more than a decade after her.

The 14-year-old has increasingly stepped into the spotlight alongside her famous parents, but her father has previously credited her with being a pillar of emotional support within the family.

During an interview with People , Nick once referred to Monroe as his “best therapist,” noting her wisdom and honesty helped him through difficult times, including the tragic death of his son Zen.

"My daughter, really, she's so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years," he told the outlet. "I got a lot of therapists, but she's probably my best therapist."

He continued: “She keeps me in check. She’s so pure and honest. … She’s my oldest child. Even though they’re twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She’s helped me keep it strong.”

During a September 15 appearance on The Breakfast Club, Nick got candid about the real reason he became a father of 12 , admitting that his rapid journey into expanded fatherhood was, at least in part, a response to unhealed trauma following his split from Carey.

“I’m learning that now,” Nick shared. “It wasn’t like I was acting out. It was more of being careless, being frivolous with my process because I could do it. Because I had the money. Because I had the access to whoever and however I wanted to move.”

"It was more about like, 'Yo, I'm gonna just live life and have fun and whatever happens happens. I can handle it.'"