Cynthia Erivo didn’t just show up to the “Wicked: For Good” Singapore premiere — she showed up ready to protect her girl. That move wasn’t surprising, since she and Ariana Grande have committed to standing up for each other. In a 2024 interview on CBS Mornings, Erivo said they made a pact before cameras ever rolled. “Before we started shooting, both of us had a conversation about making sure that we would take care of each other and make the space that we needed for each other,” she explained.

Erivo proved she meant every word. A viral clip from the yellow carpet at Universal Studios Singapore shows her stepping between Grande and a man who jumped the barricade and grabbed the singer. Here’s how the shocking incident unfolded.

Cynthia Erivo Stepped in to Protect Ariana Grande

Grande and Erivo were walking the yellow brick road with their “Wicked: For Good” castmates, greeting fans lined up behind crowd-control barriers. In a video shared on TikTok, a man suddenly hops over one of those barriers, runs straight at Grande, and throws his arms around her. The singer looks stunned as he jumps up and down and waves to the crowd while still holding on to her.

Erivo reacts within seconds. The Oscar-nominated actor rushes toward them, wedges herself between Grande and the intruder, and shoves him away from her co-star. Security guards close in immediately, grab the man, and push him back over the barrier. Erivo and other team members keep a protective arm around Grande and guide her farther down the carpet. Fan videos show Erivo and Michelle Yeoh walking arm-in-arm with Grande afterward, with Erivo staying on the outside edge — essentially acting as a human shield while they finish the photo line.

Who Is the Intruder?

@news.com.au The internet has since exploded to condemn Pyjama Man for his actions, all while praising Erivo for stepping in. #arianagrande #wicked The incident would likely have had even more impact on Grande, given that she has previously spoken about her struggles with PTSD following the deadly bombing attack on her concert in Manchester in 2017. ? original sound – News.com.au

Fans quickly identified the man as Australian social media personality Johnson Wen, known online as “Pyjama Man.” His bio bragged about crashing major events — including the 2023 World Cup final and concerts by Katy Perry, The Weeknd, and The Chainsmokers — according to The Guardian. Singaporean authorities later charged the 26-year-old with “being a public nuisance.” If convicted, he faces a fine of up to S$2,000 (around $1,500) and possibly up to three months in jail.

TikTok clips show security leading him away as other fans boo and give thumbs-down gestures. Wen later posted on Instagram that he was “free after being arrested,” and he told NBC he considered himself a “mega fan” of Grande. He did not respond to questions about the backlash to his stunt.

This wasn’t just a random jump scare. For many fans, watching someone grab Grande without consent hit a nerve because of what she has already been through. In 2017, a suicide bomber attacked Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring more than 1,000, BBC reported. The singer has spoken openly about the PTSD she still lives with from that night.

