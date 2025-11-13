50 Cent Reacts to Ex Vivica A. Fox Warning Women Not to Date Rappers Like Him [Photos + Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 4 minutes ago

Following Vivica A. Fox’s advice to women during a conference to steer clear of dating 50 Cent or any rappers, the rapper fired back on Instagram, reminding his former partner that 22 years have elapsed since their brief relationship. Advertisement 50 Cent is weighing in after his ex, Vivica A. Fox, warned women not to date rappers like him.

While appearing at the Ultimate Women’s Expo over the weekend, Fox, 61, responded to a fan who asked for her advice to those who want to chase their dreams. Advertisement

“Don’t date 50 Cent, don’t date no damn rappers,” she immediately replied, to which the crowd cheered and laughed.

"Don't date 50 Cent, don't date no damn rappers," she immediately replied, to which the crowd cheered and laughed.

"Facts! Facts! Yes!" she added, before standing up. "Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more, but I did it.

On Monday, 50 Cent reacted to his ex’s comments on Instagram, sharing what appeared to be an AI photo of himself as Morpheus from The Matrix holding the red pill in one hand, and the blue pill in the other.

“Either way I’m a have that ass in the matrix, you know I love me some you girl,” the rapper captioned the photo, “but Damn it’s been 22 years Vivica. ? @50centaction.” Advertisement

The “In Da Club” musician, 50, and Fox had a short-lived romance in 2003 after the couple began dating following the 2003 BET Awards. 50 Cent and Fox went on to attend the MTV Video Music Awards together, as shown in the photo below. The pair’s relationship was brief and lasted less than a year.

Despite their split, 50 Cent and Fox later collaborated when she appeared in the music video for his 2009 song, “Do You Think About Me.” Advertisement

In the many years since, the two have feuded on social media while making comments about one another. However, during an interview with VladTV back in 2021, Fox called 50 Cent the “love of my life.”

50 later reacted to his former flame's comment, telling podcast host Kris Kaylin, "I'm never bothered by when she says that. At the time that we actually connected with each other, we were unconscious of everything else."