BY: Jennifer Stolarski Published 1 hour ago

Actor Alan Cumming may be the standout voice we hear throughout the thrilling reality TV series “The Traitors,” but off-screen, he’s doing a lot to uplift and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. His latest venture is the Out in the Hills festival, something he’s been working on to make a meaningful impact. According to the Pitlochry Festival Theatre in Scotland, where the brand-new event will be hosted, the festival “invites everyone to find new ways to look at the world and each other.”

Set to take place from Jan. 16-18, 2026, the three-day festival will feature film, music, dancing, and plenty more, all to “celebrate all things LGBTQIA+.” Excited? Let’s get into all the deets surrounding Alan’s upcoming LGBTQIA+ festival.

Everything to Know About Alan Cumming’s LGBTQIA+ Festival

Credit: The Mega Agency

As mentioned, Cumming is involved with the Out in the Hills festival, whichwill be held at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre. The event gives attendees a chance to experience performances, discussions, and creative showcases from literary icons, musicians, and influential figures dedicated to making a positive impact on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Who Is Performing at Alan Cumming’s LGBTQIA+ Festival in Scotland?

Tons of people are set to hit the festival stage! Here’s a look at the lineup and events happening each day at Alan’s LGBTQIA+ festival in Scotland, starting with Friday, Jan. 16, 2026:

Resol String Quartet: Rainbow Classics

Screening of “who will be remembered here,” a film by Lewis Hetherington, CJ Mahoney, and Michael Sherrington

Juano Diaz reading from his memoir “Slum Boy,” accompanied by percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie

Literary icons Armistead Maupin and Jackie Kay in conversation

Queer as Folk! — with Malin Lewis leading the Pride Ceilidh Band

As for Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, here’s you can book a ticket to see:

Kilted Yoga with Finlay Wilson (sold out as of this writing)

Match of the Gay, hosted by Zander Murray

A thought-provoking discussion between Catherine McPhee and Ashley Douglas

Colour Outside the Lines: Keith Haring (no ticket required)

A chat with Coinneach MacLeod, aka The Hebridean Baker

A rehearsed reading of a one-man play with Ian McKellen

A conversation between Graham Norton and Alan Cumming (sold out as of this writing)

The Green Knight (But Gay) with Niall Moorjani

Disco with DJ Junglehussi

The lineup for Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, includes:

Kilted Yoga with Finlay Wilson (also sold out as of this writing)

A conversation with Gemma Cairney

A conversation with Val McDermid and Louise Welsh

Drop-in Workshop (no ticket required)

In Conversation with Jo Clifford and Catriona Innes

Staged Reading of Me and the Girls

Kim Blythe hosts her second-ever show, Cowboy

Now, there are several other events happening throughout the weekend, all of which can be found on the Pitlochry Festival Theatre website, where tickets are also available for purchase. Tickets for Cumming’s Out in the Hills festival are being sold individually, but you can also opt for a festival pass, which gives you a discount when booking two or more events.

Alan Cumming Uses His Career and Platform to Support LGBTQIA+ Rights and Challenge Stereotypes

While he might be busy working behind the scenes on community events that uplift and empower LGBTQIA+ individuals, Cumming has also shown his support through his on-screen roles. Throughout the span of his acting career, he’s taken on a wide range of characters, many of which represent or support the LGBTQIA+ community.

Some standout examples include his role as Dr. Dylan Reinhart in the drama series “Instinct,” his performance in “X2: X-Men United” (which Alan once called his “gayest” film, per “Entertainment Weekly”), and appearances in “After Louie” and the upcoming film “Tip Toe,” slated for release in 2026.

There’s no denying Alan Cumming is using his name and influence to make a real difference. So, will you be heading to Scotland for what’s shaping up to be one of the most memorable festivals yet?

