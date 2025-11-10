Cops Reportedly Called to the Bezos Mansion as Kris Jenner’s 70th Birthday Bash Brings Noise Complaints and Star Power to Beverly Hills

BY: LBS STAFF
Kris Jenner’s milestone 70th birthday party was as glamorous — and as loud — as one might expect from the Kardashian matriarch, prompting multiple 911 calls from frustrated Beverly Hills neighbors, RadarOnline.com can report.
The extravagant celebration took place at the $165 million estate of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez on Saturday, November 8, where the pair hosted Jenner’s star-studded soirée. Police were reportedly dispatched to the property several times after residents complained about blaring music that carried through the neighborhood.
Sources told the outlet that the noise “was off the charts”, thanks to a high-energy live performance by Bruno Mars, which sent the A-list crowd into a frenzy.
Under California law, residential noise ordinances in Beverly Hills prohibit excessive sound after 10 p.m. Officers reportedly spoke with event security and issued a warning. But the situation didn’t end there.
Later in the night, police returned after discovering that large decorative hedges had been placed outside the property to block the street — a move that required a city permit the hosts apparently lacked. Authorities ordered the artificial greenery to be removed “just as dozens of celebs were leaving the party.”
The lavish, James Bond–themed event drew roughly 300 guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Adele, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Gayle King, Niecy Nash, Sarah Paulson and Naomi Watts.
While guests documented the night on social media, insiders confirmed that no reality TV cameras were allowed, making it one of the rare Kardashian celebrations not filmed for The Kardashians.
“It was just all about celebrating Kris,” a source revealed. “And it was everything you’d expect from Kris: over-the-top, glamorous and full of love from her family. It was obvious that she had the best night.”
Another insider added earlier this month, “Sure, she looks amazing, but it’s her energy that stands out… she has this nonstop enthusiasm for life.”
Jenner, who attended alongside longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, maintains a close friendship with Bezos and Sánchez. The couples have been seen together frequently, including at Bezos and Sánchez’s Venice wedding this summer.
In September, Jenner praised Sánchez’s second children’s book, The Fly Who Flew Under The Sea, writing on Instagram, “You are truly an inspiration and such a special girl and friend. I love you.”
