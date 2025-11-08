Chrishell Stause Quits Selling Sunset, Reveals Reason Behind Her Departure

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 minute ago

In a new interview with Bustle, the Selling Sunset star confirms she’s exiting the show — which still hasn’t been officially renewed for a 10th season — after last month’s Season 9 drop. Advertisement

Following a season where she butt heads with her longtime close friend Emma Hernan, had a vicious battle with costar Nicole Young and even had a bit of beef with newcomer Sandra Vergara, Stause is out.

“I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past. I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down,” she told Bustle, adding that “Jesus Christ himself” couldn’t get her to return for more seasons of the Netflix show. Advertisement

“I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially,” she added. “I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

Calling out the show’s editors this past season, she also criticized them for omitting things in a way that made her look bad. Advertisement

“I get it, they want to make a light show,. And if I was doing a show with less problematic people, I can totally see their point,” she explained. “With Emma, I just look like an overbearing friend, but there are so many things that would’ve completely vindicated me and my opinion, and they left all of it out.”

The intense fallout between the two friends stems from Hernan’s defense of her boyfriend, Blake Davis, after Stause claimed he made derogatory comments regarding G Flip’s identity; G Flip uses they/them pronouns. The feud between Stause and Hernan, which simmered throughout the filming of the recent season and blew up at the reunion and on social media. Advertisement

Now, Stause gave more insight into her issues with Hernan staying with Davis.

“They would break up, and she would tell me these horrific things that he would say to her, that he would do,” she claimed. “He thought it was funny to say, ‘If you ever do that again, I’ll beat you.’ Who jokes about that? It’s not funny.” Advertisement

Neither Hernan nor Davis have reacted to Stause’s latest statements or exit.

While the show hasn’t officially been renewed yet, Stause said she wishes the show “the best” if it continued. Advertisement

“If they do do another one, by then, I may not watch it. I don’t know,” she added. “But I have no ill will toward the show. The show has given me so many opportunities, and I don’t want to be bitter about it, even though I’m leaving not in the way that I would’ve loved.”

via: TooFab