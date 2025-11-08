Scott Disick Makes Rare Remark About Eldest Son Mason, Who Convinced Him to Not Uproot His Life

BY: LBS STAFF Published 18 minutes ago

Scott understood that it was impossible to expect his three children—Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian—to make such drastic changes to their lives. Scott Disick is saying goodbye to his dream of moving to New York City.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Scott opened up about what made him change his mind after the season started with the 42-year-old ready to pack his bags.

"I've decided that I can't really move to New York with my kids and everything," Disick told Khloe Kardashian before revealing who convinced him to stay in Los Angeles.

“I talked to Mase and he’s like, ‘You can’t actually move,'” he recalled his 15-year-old son saying.

He realized it would be a rather big ask to have his three children to fly back and forth across the country to see him and there was just "no way" he could do that.

However, Scott had been serious about the decision before his son talked him out of it, revealing that he’d even sold his boat in preparation for the relocation.

"I'm now just going to get something that's going to fit us in New York," Scott — who shares Mason, Penelope Disick, 12, and Reign Disick, 10 with Kourtney Kardashian — said.

Despite being born on television and grown up in front of the world’s eyes, Mason has decided to take a step back from the spotlight.

Recently, Scott and Kourtney have pulled back from showing their teen's face on social media and rarely share details about him during interviews.

“I see comments all the time that I’m never with my kids, and I just don’t love to post my kids on social media,” Kourtney shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in 2022, explaining that Mason especially “doesn’t want any part of it.”

"He doesn't love it," the reality star continued. "I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu.

