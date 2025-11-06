Dallas Cowboys’ Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dead at 24

BY: Denver Sean Published 11 minutes ago

Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, has died.

He was 24. No cause of death is available at the time of this writing.

via USA Today:

Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley of Sportstars, Inc., said Kneeland died Wednesday night while the Cowboys in their announcement said he “tragically” passed Thursday morning.

“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning,” the team said. “Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. “

Kneeland scored Dallas’ first touchdown of its “Monday Night Football” loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 3 by scooping up a blocked punt in the end zone. The Michigan native played collegiately at Western Michigan.

The NFL said it has been in contact with the Cowboys and is offering support to its players and staff.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland,” the league said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates.”

The Cowboys took him in the second round (56th overall) of the 2024 draft. He started three games this season and had 12 tackles.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Perzley said in his statement. ” … Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words. My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they fell the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time. I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need to grieve this tremendous loss.”

RIP.