Stefon Diggs Is The Father Of The Instagram Model’s Child [Photos]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 minutes ago

Stefon Diggs, Cardi B’s boyfriend, has been confirmed as the father in a controversial paternity lawsuit involving an Instagram model. In a shocking twist of events, it has been confirmed that ’s boyfriend, , did, in fact, father Aileen Lopera’s seven-month-old daughter. Advertisement

Lopera dragged Diggs to court last year, claiming that he was the father of her child, who was unborn at the time. However, the NFL star denied the claims and requested genetic testing to ascertain the baby’s paternity.

Meanwhile, Diggs is also expecting a child with his girlfriend, Cardi B, who announced her pregnancy in September. Advertisement

Lopera, an Instagram model also known as Lord Giselle, gave birth to a child in April, and the child’s paternity has now been confirmed.

As reported by Page Six, Lopera’s attorney said, “The paternity has been confirmed. Mr. Diggs is the father of the child.” Advertisement

The attorney also emphasized that the influencer is interested in finding a way to raise the child amicably with Diggs in the picture. “Now that the child’s paternity has been established and Mr. Diggs has acknowledged his daughter, my client hopes they can work toward being great parents to their child,” the attorney added.

Following confirmation of the paternity of Lopera’s daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, the model’s attorney clearly stated that the case is still far from over. Since there are still other logistics to figure out concerning raising the child, Lopera’s legal team intends to “move forward” with the case if the model and the NFL star are not able to amicably sort their issues out. Advertisement

When Lopera filed the paternity lawsuit against Diggs in December 2024, she asked the court to grant her legal and physical custody of the child. She also asked that Diggs be granted visitation rights, adding that he should pay for her pregnancy, delivery, and attorney expenses. View this post on Instagram

After Lopera filed the suit against the American football wide receiver, he denied her claims, stressing that he doubted the validity of her accusations. Advertisement

As The Blast reported, the judge then ordered both parties to undergo mandatory genetic testing to ascertain the paternity of the child.

Diggs requested that if he was proven to be the father, he should have joint legal and physical custody of the child. He also asked that the pregnancy, birth, and attorney expenses be split between him and Lopera. Advertisement While Diggs and Lopera’s paternity suit was ongoing, Cardi B was growing a bun for the NFL player. She then hopped on Instagram Live to indirectly declare support for her partner despite the allegations. According to The Blast, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper quoted Shirley Brown’s line on “Woman to Woman,” referencing how Brown reached out to another woman who was having an affair with her partner. Advertisement Cardi B declared that whatever the case was, she was ready to figure it out with all parties involved. “That’s your baby daddy, b-tch? That’s my baby daddy, too. What now? I don’t f-cking know. We’ll figure it out, b-tch,” she said. Before Cardi B reacted to her lover’s legal drama with Lopera, the NFL star was seen with an unidentified woman and a baby carrier, as The Blast reported. Advertisement In September, a four-month-old video resurfaced showing Diggs leaving a New York medical facility while holding a baby carrier and walking to an SUV. Meanwhile, there was an unidentified woman in the backseat of the car. You might be interested in these At the time, there were reports that the woman might have been Lopera. However, the Instagram model’s lawyer came forward to refute the claims, stressing that her client was not the woman in the video. Advertisement Despite all the drama surrounding Diggs, he and Cardi B are still excitedly awaiting the birth of their first child together. The Blast recently confirmed that the duo is expecting a boy, and they are both very happy about it. The New England Patriots footballer announced his unborn baby’s gender, saying, “It’s a boy. That’s enough for me. I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around.” Advertisement He also confirmed that the baby could be here any moment now and asked for some good luck wishes to be sent his way. via: The Blast