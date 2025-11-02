Tamar and Toni Braxton Have Heated Argument Involving Mental Illness: ‘You’re a Mean Girl!’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 32 minutes ago

“I don’t understand what my mental health journey has to do with this ridiculous cease and desist when I have said nothing to get one,” said Tamar, who credits Lexapro for helping her with her anxiety and depression, as Toni describes her as being a “mean girl.”

The drama between the Braxton sisters is heating up — and Tamar and Toni Braxton are getting into it over the former’s struggles with mental health.

Per the clip, the conversation takes a turn after Tamar’s mental health is brought up.

“We’re not going to use this dinner as the coming out party to Tamar and her mental illness. I’ve already said that, you know, I’ve had struggles with my mental illness in the past,” Tamar adds in a confessional.

Back at the table, Toni accuses her sister of being a “mean girl.”

“What situation? I’m in a great situation! Y’all don’t like me ’cause y’all jealous!” she exclaims, to which Toni hits back, “Because you’re a mean girl!”

Toni then stares down the camera, stressing that “mental illness is real. It’s f–king real. Mental illness is real. It’s real. Yeah, it is. It is not fake.”

“This show should be about mental illness,” Toni agrees, before sharing more thoughts in a confessional.

Tamar, meanwhile, goes on to praise her medication that has helped her with her mental health struggles, saying taking Lexapro was the “best thing” she’s ever done. Lexapro (escitalopram) is an antidepressant — which belongs to a class of drugs called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) — used to treat depression and anxiety.

“You should definitely try it,” she tells Toni, before then adding to Towanda and Trina, “Especially [you], because y’all can’t really get it together.”

“I don’t give a [expletive]!” she sings. “Oh, it’s this Grammy throat right here. I don’t give a [expletive]!”

“I’ve had enough!” Tamar sings.

According to WE tv, the sister dinner “turns explosive when Tamar drops bold accusations.”

The episode will also feature Toni dealing with a “loss while revamping her Miami show.” Meanwhile, Towanda’s Bridgerton-themed bridal shower “moves forward,” however, “some sisters fail to show up – again.” Tamar also prepares for the release of a new EP.

See it all go down when The Braxtons airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on WE tv.

via: TooFab