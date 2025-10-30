Diddy Reports to Fort Dix to Begin Sentence for Prostitution Conviction

BY: Denver Sean Published 3 hours ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

Diddy is officially in federal prison.

via People:

Sean “Diddy” Combs was transferred to a federal prison in New Jersey, where he will likely serve the remainder of his sentence.

Advertisement

Combs who was convicted in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, was transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Fort Dix early on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 30, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.

Advertisement

The music mogul’s lawyers requested that he serve his sentence at FCI Fort Dix, which is located on a military base in central New Jersey about 40 miles outside Philadelphia.

Up until Thursday, Combs had been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn since his arrest in September 2024.

Advertisement

Combs’ attorneys had complained about the conditions at MDC, and specifically requested Fort Dix because of its access to drug rehabilitation programs.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix,” his attorney Teny Geragos wrote in a filing.

Advertisement

“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli, former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and drug smuggler George Jung, who was played by Johnny Depp in Blow, were all former inmates incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix.

Prosecutors had asked Subramanian to sentence Combs to 11 years in prison, while his lawyers had sought no more than 14 months.

Advertisement

Combs will get credit for the time he has already served at MDC and could be released early if he exhibits good behavior behind bars.

Let’s hope Trump keeps him there.