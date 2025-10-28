Home > CELEBRITY

Jay-Z Defends Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show [Video]

Published 38 minutes ago

Jay-Z doesn’t care if conservatives are mad. Bad Bunny is doing the Super Bowl halftime show because America loves him.

via TMZ:

We got Hov in New York City on Monday and our photog asked him about all the hate getting thrown Bad Bunny’s way … seeing as some folks have been very vocal in blasting the decision to go with him, including President Trump.

Jay-Z is the guy to ask here … his Roc Nation has been working with the NFL since 2019 to pick the Super Bowl halftime show performers.

The billionaire mogul says Bad Bunny is more loved in this country than some would have you believe … telling us, “Don’t let them fool you.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has confirmed the NFL won’t replace Bad Bunny, despite all the backlash … and Jay-Z is sticking to his guns too.

You can see what he had to say in the video below:

https://share.tmz.com/watch/jay-z-bad-bunny-super-bowl-10-27-2025

