Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Break Silence on the Arrest of ‘RHOP’ Castmate Wendy Osefo

BY: Denver Sean Published 15 minutes ago

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are being reasonably shady — as per their usual.

The two finally broke their silence on castmate Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo’s arrests.

via US Weekly:

“I am highly shocked, surprised, and disappointed by these charges,” Dixon, 46, said on the Monday, October 27, episode of their “Reasonably Shady” podcast.

“I’m so disappointed,” Bryant, 55, responded in agreement.

While Dixon pointed out that “you’re innocent until proven guilty,” she added, “If everything in these charging documents is true, I’m highly disappointed, and then I just have so many questions, like, ‘Why?’”

Bryant said she felt “sad” for Eddie and Wendy’s children, Karter, 12, Kruz, 10 and Kamrynn, 6. She also wondered why Eddie and Wendy would risk their freedom over “materialistic” things, although Dixon wondered aloud what other alternative motive the pair could have had for their alleged actions.

“‘Cause it was highly intentional, highly planned, not well thought out, but thought out,” she continued. “I saw a clip where she was kind of talking about how well [Eddie’s cannabis business] Happy Eddie is doing, so it makes me think, ‘OK, well, was that an exaggeration? Was that not the truth?’ I don’t know, but it’s also like, why? More why questions. Why did they think they could get away with this?”

Us Weekly confirmed that Wendy, 41, and her husband, also 41, were indicted by a grand jury on October 9 on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy insurance fraud and false statement to a police officer stemming from an alleged April 2024 burglary. The couple claimed that several items had been stolen from their home and filed insurance claims, but police raided their home upon their arrests and reportedly found at least 15 of the items the pair claimed were missing.

“Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward Osefo, are back home safely with their family and in good spirits,” a rep for Wendy and Eddie told Us following their release after they each posted $50,000 on October 10. “They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues. The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court. At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.”

Wendy later claimed to be the victim of an “illegal” arrest and demanded that the charges against her be dismissed due to “defects in the charging document” in court documents filed by her lawyer on October 17 and obtained by Us. She also demanded that all evidence be “suppressed because of an unlawful search or seizure” and for all wire and verbal communications to be “suppressed because of an unlawful interception.”

“The motions that were filed by our legal team are standard motions that are filed in every criminal case in Maryland,” the reality star’s legal team told Us. “These motions are intended to prompt prosecutors to produce evidence pursuant to the Maryland Rules. It is routine to file these motions at the outset of every case to preserve evidence and assert our clients’ rights, though not every component is applicable to every case.”

Wendy broke her silence on her and Eddie’s arrests two days after the filing, taking to Instagram with a message about faith.

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” she wrote. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful??.Tune into @bravotv tonight for a new episode of #RHOP.”

We, too, are disappointed by the Osefo’s arrests. Do you think Wendy’s showing up to the reunion?

