Published 7 hours ago

Credit: The Mega Agency

Irish singer Róisín Murphy is back in the headlines — for the wrong reasons. The former Moloko frontwoman faces renewed backlash over anti-trans remarks she made in 2023 and again in October.

Murphy broke out in the 1990s as half of Moloko, delivering dance staples like “Sing It Back” and “The Time Is Now.” After the duo split, she built a solo career with albums like “Ruby Blue,” “Overpowered,” “Róisín Machine,” and 2023’s “Hit Parade,” her full-length collaboration with DJ Koze. “Hit Parade” became her highest-charting UK release, debuting at No. 5 on the Official Albums Chart.

Unfortunately, Murphy’s public remarks haven’t landed as well as her music has. She has made anti-trans comments on more than one occasion and now she’s facing some consequences. Here’s what she said, and what it cost her.

Murphy Has Faced Anti-LGBTQIA+ Controversies Since 2023

Credit: The Mega Agency

In August 2023, a screenshot of a comment from Murphy’s personal Facebook account circulated online. In it, she criticized the use of puberty blockers for trans youth, calling them “f**ked, absolutely desolate,” and adding that “big pharma [is] laughing all the way to the bank.” The remark triggered backlash from fans and peers, especially among her LGBTQIA+ audience. Days later, Murphy issued a public statement and apologized for the remarks.

“I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you,” Murphy wrote, per Pitchfork. “You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us.”

The album rollout faced tangible consequences. Rough Trade East canceled a stripped-back performance and signing set for Sept. 8, 2023. Around the same time, a source told The Fader that the label would scale back or cease promotion for “Hit Parade.” The BBC, according to Deadline, denied that a programming change on 6 Music related to her remarks. Even amid the controversy, “Hit Parade” entered the UK chart at No. 5 that month.

It was never real. Terribly sad though. Absolute havoc wreaked on children, families and society. pic.twitter.com/ULx4QT20ww — Róisín Murphy (@roisinmurphy) October 21, 2025

The controversy reignited two years later. In October, Murphy shared a chart about young people’s gender identity and captioned it, “It was never real. Terribly sad though. Absolute havoc wreaked on children, families and society.” When criticism poured in, she doubled down. “The mob is out in force… I do not want them anywhere near me or my music,” and said she wasn’t interested in being anyone’s “mother” or “queen.”

The industry reaction turned swift and public. According to Attitude, Istanbul’s Back In Town festival removed Murphy from its lineup, writing that her statements contradict the energy they hope to cultivate at the event.

“We added Róisín Murphy to our line-up as a headliner, believing that she represents the energy we missed and that she touched many of you deeply,” the statement read. “However, the statements she shared in recent days completely eliminated these feelings.”

