Kim Kardashian Reveals Exposed Thong on All’s Fair: ‘Such a Try Hard’

Published 1 minute ago

One fan commented online after viewing Ryan Murphy’s new Hulu series: “She would’ve looked hot if it hadn’t revealed her thong—why not just go with that?”
 

All’s Fair in love and thongs… Right?

Kim Kardashian is known for her wild fashion choices, some of which she brought to Ryan Murphy’s Hulu hit — which just debuted as the biggest original scripted debut in three years, despite a slew of negative reviews for Kardashian’s performance.

But one look really stood out to fans for all the wrong reasons: A thong sticking out of Kardashian’s skirt.

Kardashian’s butt was on display in a Jean Paul Gaultier spring 1997 pinstripe skirt suit, which featured a cut out piece in the back, where she showed off her maroon thong.

Kardashian — who plays attorney Allura Grant on the fictional drama — was seen in the questionable outfit during a scene with her costars, which caused fans to share their thoughts online.

“She would’ve looked hot if it just didn’t show her thong, so why not just go with that? Now it makes the show even more unrealistic. What person would actually hire that lawyer?,” one Reddit user commented.

“If my lawyer pulls up in this I’m just going to accept that I’m going to jail ?,” one wrote.

“She dressed Business sexual ?,” another joked.

“She’d never win a case due to the judge dismissing anything she said because of her lack of professionalism,” another shared.

“Such a try hard. she cheapens everything she does… Never takes anything more seriously than her appearance,” a third user added.

“It’s not even a thong sticking out above a low rise bottom, 2000s-style. It’s a CUTOUT. Ass cleavage??” another wrote.

Kardashian is set to share more details of her fashion from the series.

She took to Instagram this week to reveal she will be dropping a break down vlog in the future.

“All’s Fair Fashion!” she captioned the post. “Gonna post a full fashion break down vlog of each look! Coming soon but here’s a sneak peak of some looks from the first few episodes. All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu.”

via: TooFab

