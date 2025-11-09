Home > NEWS

Katy Perry Seemingly Suggests Reason Behind Orlando Bloom Split In New Song: 'Flatlining to Save This' [Video]

Published 5 hours ago

In the music video, Perry croons, “Got so used to you letting me down,” while navigating perilous scenarios, such as attempting to fish a ring out of the drain.
 

Katy Perry is opening up about love lost in her new era of music.

The “Roar” singer dropped the music video for her new song “Bandaids” on Nov. 6, which shows Perry washing dishes before a ring falls down the drain.

“Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t / You were there but you weren’t,” she sings in the lyrics.

“Bandaids” is the first song Perry has released since she and Orlando Bloomended their engagement earlier this year after almost a decade together. The pair share daughter Daisy Dove, who was born in August 2020, following their engagement in 2019.

Perry’s lyrics continued: “Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart.”

In the music video, Perry finds herself in a number of painful situations, including being electrocuted, getting caught in an escalator and running into oncoming traffic.

Despite telling listeners in her lyrics that her relationship was a struggle toward the end, they were “perfect” at one point in time.

“On the bright side, we had good times / Never faked our pictures,” she continued to sing. “We were perfect ’til we weren’t / Now we’ve got too many splinters.”

It was the little things in relationships that added up for Perry, she sings.

“It’s not that complicated / To ask me how my day is / I’m flatlining trying to save this / Bleeding out, bleeding out, bleeding out slow,” read the lyrics.

In the end, Perry still admits she would do it all over again if given the chance.

“If I had to do it all over again / I would still do it all over again,” she sings in the video. As a train is about to crash into her, she looks over and sees a daisy — the name of her and Bloom’s daughter — giving her the strength to dodge the freight.

“The love that we made was worth it in the end,” it concludes.

While she doesn’t name Bloom in the song, fans have been quick to jump to conclusions that it is about their relationship.

via: TooFab

