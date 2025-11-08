David Geffen & Ex Reach Financial Plan, Agree to End Marriage

BY: LBS STAFF Published 47 minutes ago

Documents submitted in court Friday and obtained by TMZ show both parties have agreed to legally end the marriage — and have even entered into a written agreement regarding their property and partnership. Those details are under wraps, for now.

And, drum roll please … each party has agreed to submit documentation about their income and expenses. As we’ve reported, this has been a contentious matter in their divorce — Armstrong, also known as Donovan Michaels, has wanted billionaire Geffen to be transparent about his riches from the start so he can get his fair share of spousal support.

However, Geffen’s disso queen Laura Wasser has routinely argued her client is supporting Armstrong well, paying him $400k since they separated and footing the bill for his ritzy New York City apartment.

David Geffen’s boytoy ex claims billionaire used to spend ‘$3m a month’ amid messy spousal support battle

Billionaire David Geffen’s estranged, younger husband is now seeking more spousal support amid their messy divorce battle.

The 82-year-old entertainment mogul is currently in the midst of a dramatic split with Donovan Michaels, a 32-year-old former go-go dancer after 23 months of marriage.

Michaels, also known as David Armstrong, claimed that the $50k a month in spousal support that his billionaire ex is offering him is too little, in his filing on Thursday.

In legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, he made the shocking comparison and claimed that Geffen used to spend a whopping ‘$3m every month’ in living expenses while they were together.

He also alleged Geffen is trying to ‘aggressively limit’ his access to temporary and permanent spousal support.

In the latest development, Michaels objected to Geffen’s request that he only pay spousal support for a few more months — to which Geffen also quickly responded via his legal team.

The Daily Mail has contacted Geffen and Michaels’s representatives for further comment and has yet to hear back.

Michaels also pointed out that Geffen is worth approximately $9 billion, according to Forbes.

He claimed that Geffen said he’s now retired but still works as a ‘venture capitalist, high-level investor, and power broker.’

In Michaels’s legal filing, it was claimed Geffen ‘solicited Donovan when he was a vulnerable young foster care graduate and thereafter perpetrated physical, emotional, and psychological harm on him.’

Geffen replied to his boytoy ex’s filing via his legal team led by Laura Wasser.

Geffen argued that he already gave Michaels $400K since their separation and has been allowing him to stay rent-free at his $15K-per-month New York City apartment.

Geffen said he is working hard to settle their divorce and dissolve their marriage as he accused his ex of seeking to delay a resolution of their split.

The pair met some time in 2020 and tied the knot in March 2023 without entering into a prenuptial agreement.

Geffen initially filed for divorce in May, citing ‘irreconcilable differences,’ after less than two years of marriage to the former dancer.

Their separation date was listed as February 22, 2025.

In July, Michaels filed a civil suit against Geffen, suing him for failing to provide ‘lifelong support’ amid their divorce.

Last month, Michaels filed to dismiss the lawsuit ‘without prejudice.’

Geffen had also been accused last month of hiding his finances to avoid paying his ex-spouse any more spousal support.

His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told TMZ they would ‘seek to resolve the financial conflicts in mediation.’

Documents filed on October 31 showed that Michaels listed a total of just $7,518 in cash and savings.

He did not list any of the support he has allegedly received from Geffen since they were separated or during their 23-month marriage.

The income and expense declaration stated that Michaels ‘receives funds’ from Geffen, although ‘the nature of which in total amount is unknown’.

The billionaire mogul’s attorneys said he has done everything possible to resolve the spousal support issue.

In a signed declaration, Geffen said: ‘While I have continued to support Donovan and I have made every effort to reach a global settlement in this matter, Donovan and his legal team have not participated in good faith.’

Geffen’s attorneys said the billionaire paid at least $500,000 to Michaels since their separation, as well as $50,000 toward his former beau’s legal fees.

Among Geffen’s claims, he alleged to have paid $198,450 for Michaels to stay at a ‘private ultra luxury drug rehabilitation center’ for ‘as long as he wanted.’

Michaels had been receiving $25,000 per month since June of this year, Geffen declared.

