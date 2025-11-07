BY: DM Published 31 minutes ago

WNBA star Paige Bueckers is adding “leading lady” to an already stacked résumé. The Dallas Wings guard and 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year will star in “Jess & Pearl,” a women’s hoops drama in development at Apple Original Films — and she’ll executive produce it as well. Here’s everything we know about the project and Bueckers’ first acting role.

Paige Bueckers Is Making Her Acting and Producing Debut

Bueckers just wrapped a milestone year. She won a national championship with UConn in April, became the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Dallas Wings, and later earned Rookie of the Year honors. At UConn, she helped secure the program’s record 12th NCAA title. Months later, she transitioned to the pros and impressed immediately, earning ROY by media vote.

The film follows two phenoms whose bond as college teammates gets tested by fame, pressure, and the business of big-time athletics. Deadline reports that Bueckers will play one of the title characters — a rising star whose close bond with her teammate turns into rivalry once the spotlight gets intense. Apple has not announced a release date or distribution plans. For now, the project remains in development, with no additional casting or platform details confirmed.

Bueckers isn’t the first WNBA talent to step into Hollywood, but she’s part of a growing list of hoopers expanding into film and TV. Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike voiced Goon Squad avatars in “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Lisa Leslie played Betty Lou in the basketball comedy “Uncle Drew” alongside several NBA legends. Candace Parker appeared as herself in “Thunderstruck,” produced by Kevin Durant. Angel Reese made her feature debut with a cameo in Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller “A House of Dynamite.” With Bueckers now entering the entertainment lane, the pipeline of W stars hitting the screen is only getting stronger.

Paige Had an Impressive Rookie Year

Bueckers closed an all-time run by winning a national championship at UConn in April, becoming the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft to the Dallas Wings, and earning Rookie of the Year honors. “Thank you God for an amazing rookie year,” Bueckers wrote on Instagram. “Process over results. Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them. Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go Wings!”

Bueckers’ stint at UConn changed the game. She returned from an ACL tear and averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals in the 2024–25 season. She won the Wade Trophy, dropped a career-high 40 points on Oklahoma in the Sweet 16, and closed the season with 17 points in an 82–59 championship win over South Carolina, per ESPN.

Then she hit the league and made it look easy. Dallas selected her No. 1 in April. Bueckers started all 36 games and led all rookies in scoring and assists, averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 assists per game. She dropped a rookie-record 44 points in August and earned a starting spot in the All-Star Game, according to the AP. She finished her debut season with All-WNBA Second Team and All-Rookie Team honors.

