BY: Jasmine Franklin Published 18 minutes ago

Credit: ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Elon Musk’s latest AI project, Grokipedia, promised to be a fast, user-friendly Wikipedia-style source for information. What it delivered instead, especially with Grokipedia’s ‘transgender’ page, is a transphobic and misleading mess. The entry misrepresents facts, frames gender identity through a narrow lens, and spreads content that many in the LGBTQIA+ community find offensive. Grokipedia seems to handle LGBTQIA+ topics with the same careless approach as the Trump administration.

Who Made Grokipedia and Why It Exists

Musk launched Grokipedia to compete with Wikipedia. According to ABC News, Musk announced on social media that Grokipedia.com is live and promised it delivers “truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.” He has criticized Wikipedia for spreading what he calls “propaganda” and has encouraged people to stop donating to the nonprofit platform.

Musk introduced Grokipedia through his AI company, xAI, in September. The site features a minimalist design, with only a search bar available for users to type in queries. Grokipedia currently hosts over 885,000 articles, while Wikipedia lists more than 7 million in English. Like Wikipedia, Grokipedia allows users to explore articles on a wide range of topics, but it relies on AI to generate much of its content.

Why the ‘Transgender’ Page Sparks Controversy

Credit: Canva/Pixelshot

Grokipedia’s ‘transgender’ page presents contested theories as fact and often cites sources that mainstream experts do not recognize. For example, the page states that trans people are “self-perceived gender identity conflicts with their biological sex.” Grokipedia’s ‘transgender’ page misuses Williams Institute data, Pink News reports. It claims a surge in “trans identification” since the 2010s. It supports this claim with a Fox News article featuring a widely debunked graph by conservative professor Eric Kaufmann.

Additionally, Grokipedia’s ‘transgender’ page misrepresents history and contemporary culture. It downplays contributions from trans activists and omits notable figures who shaped public awareness of trans rights. Misinformation on this page extends beyond social theory. Readers may encounter claims about medical treatments and mental health that do not align with current medical consensus. These inaccuracies can mislead curious readers and contribute to stigma. For a platform designed to inform, this is a serious failure.

The Danger of Misinformation

Grokipedia spreading disinformation is more than frustrating. In today’s climate, false or misleading content about trans people can put lives at risk. These intentional inaccuracies reinforce stigma and fuel harassment.

Credit: Canva/inkdrop

Misinformation also erases important context. Grokipedia’s ‘transgender’ page also downplays or ignores how race, history, and systemic oppression shape the trans experience. It erases contributions from Black, Indigenous, and other marginalized trans communities. By excluding these perspectives, the platform presents a narrow and incomplete story.

For a queer community that already fights for visibility, accuracy matters. Grokipedia’s approach shows how AI without accountability can harm those it claims to inform. Readers should approach its content with caution and seek verified sources that center marginalized voices.

The controversy over Grokipedia’s ‘transgender’ page highlights a critical tension in tech: speed and convenience cannot replace empathy and accuracy. Communities are pushing back, demanding content that respects trans people rather than misrepresenting them. Until Grokipedia addresses these flaws, the page will remain under scrutiny. Readers should approach this topic critically and prioritize verified sources when exploring gender-related issues.

