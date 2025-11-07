BY: Bianca Piazza Published 3 hours ago

Let’s say it together now: Gender and sex are not one in the same. In 2025, this is fairly universal knowledge. However, for a refresher, sex refers to biology and gender refers to identity. As detailed by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, sex is directly connected to “physical and physiological features including chromosomes, gene expression, hormone levels and function, and reproductive/sexual anatomy.” Meanwhile, gender is often more abstract and relates to “socially constructed roles, behaviors, expressions and identities of girls, women, boys, men, and gender diverse people.” Binaries do exist in both gender and sex, but there are wide spectrums for both, which is where intersex, transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive people come into play. In terms of sex, “male” and “female” — or “M,” “F,” and “X” for those outside of the binary — are extremely limiting labels, and not everyone wants their legal documents to announce their biological information.

In a milestone historical moment, the U.S. Virgin Islands has become the first American territory to allow gender marker changes on government-issued identification documentation. For residents under the trans and intersex umbrellas (once again, the spectrums are vast), this is huge, as they can legally change their gender, as opposed to their sex. Let’s unpack this win gender-expansive Virgin Islanders.

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. Signs Groundbreaking Gender Marker Change Executive Order

We’re unfortunately living in a time that sees the President of the United States attempt to limit identity-aligning language and constitutional rights from the LGBTQIA+ community — including Trump’s January 2025 anti-trans executive order mandating that federal documents only include the sex marker assigned at birth, which was blocked by U.S. District Judge Julia Kobick. Given this, every win feels monumental.

On Oct. 8, 2025, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. signed Executive Order No. 543-2025, allowing Virgin Islanders to formally request a change to the gender marker on government ID documents. The Department of Health’s Office of Vital Statistics and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will update documentation upon request.

@realbrianlouden 10/10/2025 The Virgin Islands has formally changed how gender is recorded on official documents. Governor Albert Bryan Jr.’s Executive Order 543-2025 directs the Department of Health and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles to begin accepting requests to update gender markers on birth certificates and driver’s licenses. Applicants will need either a licensed doctor’s statement or a court order confirming the change. The revised forms will now list “gender” instead of “sex.” The move follows a bill that stalled in 2024 and places the USVI alongside 25 states and Puerto Rico with similar processes. Officials say implementation is underway, and agencies are preparing to accept requests. Your thoughts? #VIUpdate #USVI #AlbertBryan #VirginIslandsNews #TransgenderRights ? original sound – Real Brian Louden

Under the executive order, a legal adult or the parent/guardian of a trans or intersex minor can apply to have their gender marker changed with an official statement from a licensed healthcare provider involved in treatment or evaluation. Otherwise, a “a judicial order from the Virgin Islands or another jurisdiction” may be sent with the request. With approval, altered documents will replace the term “sex” with “gender.”



“Sex and gender are two different things. In the Virgin Islands, there’s only sex – male and female. Gender is what you present as or what you feel,” Governor Bryan said, as per Attitude. The publication notes that the U.S. territory is quite progressive, as it does not discriminate based on LGBTQIA+ identities, boasting zero bans on gender-affirming care, trans athletes, or bathroom access.”



“This Executive Order provides a fair and compassionate process where none existed before. It ensures that our government recognizes and respects the lived realities of all our residents,” Governor Bryan also stated.



What does this trans and intersex ID rights win mean to you? Comment down below and let’s start the conversation.

