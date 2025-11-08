Starbucks Apologizes Over Viral ‘Bearista’ Cup Frenzy [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 23 minutes ago

To make amends, Starbucks explained the reasons for the rapid sell-out of its popular Christmas merchandise, following backlash from devoted customers on the company’s social media channels. Starbucks couldn’t bear its fans any longer, and has been forced to apologize. Advertisement

After the coffee chain dropped its 20-ounce bear-shaped iced coffee glasses to celebrate the Christmas season, fans were outraged at their inability to get their hands on one.

On November 6, the bears barely hit Starbucks’ shelves across the country before they were sold out, forcing the company to make a public apology. Advertisement

“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations,” Starbucks told People in a Nov. 6 statement.

“Despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast.” Advertisement

The statement continued: “We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused.”

Customers took to social media to complain that some stores only received one or two cups, with some alleging employees bought them before doors opened. Advertisement

The clear bear-shaped includes a lid attached to a straw that when placed inside, looks like a Starbucks signature color green beanie sitting on the bear’s head.

Starbucks revealed the Bearista on Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 5 where thousands of fans flocked to the comments section to share their excitement, which soon turned to disappointment. Advertisement

“Not cool marketing Starbucks to only have 1-2 at each store and allow your baristas to buy them before customers,” one social media user wrote.

They continued to share their morning of searching for the viral product: “You should have had additional stock for your baristas and at least 10-20 for each store. People camped out all night to not even get one. I went to four stores (first one opened at 4:30), saw the barista put out two cups and then right as the clock struck 4:30 before opening the doors, went and purchased both of them before and acted like they didn’t get any at the store. The other three I went to only got 1 in stock and one store didn’t get any. This was all before 5:30 in the morning.” Advertisement

Another added: “Our local store received ONE. Why are you even marketing this?”

“I asked a few stores around my area yesterday. They told me they will have 0 when stores open since employees get first dips (sic),” another responded to the post. Advertisement View this post on Instagram

