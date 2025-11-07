Angry Customer Seen on Video Throwing Coffee at McDonald’s Worker [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 minutes ago

An angry customer was caught on camera throwing coffee at a McDonald’s worker — and now she may face criminal charges.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, police responded to the McDonald’s store in Buena Vista Township, Mich., after a manager reported the alleged assault.

In the video taken by a bystander, the customer appeared to be upset that her online order was canceled, except for her hot coffee. The worker responded to the woman, saying her order was automatically canceled after a certain time but would be refunded, as another manager apparently explained to the customer earlier.

The two argued back and forth before the manager walked away. That’s when the customer is seen removing the lid from the hot coffee cup and pouring the beverage on the worker, whose back is turned.

“F—k you,” the customer yelled. “Catch that hot a—s coffee.” The worker is heard screaming while the customer leaves the store.

On Facebook, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the customer and said they now know who she is.

Michigan Live reported that police haven’t arrested the woman since her whereabouts are unknown. But police have requested that the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office file a felonious assault charge against her, per the outlet.

