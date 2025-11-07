Home > NEWS

Angry Customer Seen on Video Throwing Coffee at McDonald’s Worker [Video]

BY:

Published 2 minutes ago

In the video taken by a bystander, the customer appeared to be upset that her online order was canceled.

Advertisement
  • A bystander video shows an angry customer throwing hot coffee at a McDonald’s worker in Michigan
  • The customer appeared to be upset that her online order was canceled
  • Police have since identified the customer but are still looking for her

An angry customer was caught on camera throwing coffee at a McDonald’s worker — and now she may face criminal charges.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, police responded to the McDonald’s store in Buena Vista Township, Mich., after a manager reported the alleged assault.

Advertisement

In the video taken by a bystander, the customer appeared to be upset that her online order was canceled, except for her hot coffee. The worker responded to the woman, saying her order was automatically canceled after a certain time but would be refunded, as another manager apparently explained to the customer earlier.

The two argued back and forth before the manager walked away. That’s when the customer is seen removing the lid from the hot coffee cup and pouring the beverage on the worker, whose back is turned.

Advertisement

“F—k you,” the customer yelled. “Catch that hot a—s coffee.” The worker is heard screaming while the customer leaves the store.

On Facebook, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the customer and said they now know who she is.

Advertisement

Michigan Live reported that police haven’t arrested the woman since her whereabouts are unknown. But police have requested that the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office file a felonious assault charge against her, per the outlet.

via: PEOPLE

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

Person holding up "TRANS RIGHTS" sign at a protest
HUMAN INTEREST

US Virgin Islanders Under Trans and Intersex Umbrellas Can Rejoice Following Gender Marker ID Win

By: Bianca Piazza
Lesbian Space Princess trailer
NEWS

“Lesbian Space Princess” Is Serving Queer Space Chaos — and We’re Obsessed

By: DM
Paige Bueckers attends NYFW 2024
NEWS

From Court to Camera: Paige Bueckers Scores Lead Role in ‘Jess & Pearl’

By: DM
Elon Musk's Grokipedia's 'Transgender' Page
NEWS

Why Grokipedia’s ‘Transgender’ Page Is Problematic—and We’re Not Here for It!

By: Jasmine Franklin
Mary Earps photographed during a game
LGBTQIA+ VOICES

Mary Earps Got a Bae! Soccer Star Finally Pops out With Her Partner

By: DM
Hurricane Melissa Relief
HUMAN INTEREST

Hurricane Melissa Relief: How the World Is Answering Jamaica’s Cry

By: Jasmine Franklin
CELEBRITY

Dallas Cowboys’ Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dead at 24

By: Denver Sean
Jonathan Bennett attends GLAAD awards
CELEBRITY

Plastics, but Make It Parent-Teacher Night: Jonathan Bennett Pitches Grown-up ‘Mean Girls’ Sequel

By: DM
Beach towel with essentials
NEWS

Leave the Basics Behind: 10 Fierce LGBTQIA+ NYE Vacation Hotspots

By: Kara Johnson
Cameron Cole poses for a photo on Instagram
CELEBRITY

Cameron Cole Says Homophobic Attack Left Him Bruised on His Birthday: “I’m Still Fighting”

By: DM