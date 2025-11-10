Raven-Symoné on Bill Cosby: Why She Decided to ‘Separate the Creator From the Creation’ [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 14 minutes ago

Although the 39-year-old actress acknowledges the "horrific things" Cosby is alleged to have done, she also chooses to honor the way his art not only "changed television" but "changed America." Actress and former child star Raven-Symoné is addressing the complicated legacy of Bill Cosby, the comedian and producer who gave her an early career start on The Cosby Show. In rare public comments, the actress spoke about the tension between the disgraced star's monumental cultural impact and the multiple sexual assault allegations he has faced, concluding that she chooses to "separate the creator from the creation."

During a recent appearance on the Hate to Break It to Ya podcast with Jamie Kennedy, Raven-Symoné — who played Olivia Kendall on the hit sitcom from 1989 to 1992 — was asked how she navigates her feelings toward her former boss in light of his legal and personal turmoil.

The former child star was firm in her position regarding Cosby's professional contributions to the entertainment industry, regardless of his legal troubles. "Separate the creator from the creation," Raven stated. "And that's just where I live. You have to, because the creation changed America, changed television."

The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984 to 1992, was a groundbreaking series, credited with presenting a successful, aspirational, upper-middle-class Black family to mainstream America and fundamentally changing television representation.

Symoné's comments underscore the difficulty many in the industry and public face in reconciling the cultural significance of the work with the personal conduct of its creator; a complicated situation that includes many more controversial individuals than just Bill Cosby.

However, the 39-year-old was careful to acknowledge the gravity of the accusations against Cosby, who has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women.

The comedian was convicted in 2018 of aggravated indecent assault stemming from a 2004 case involving Andrea Constand and was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. His conviction was ultimately overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2021 on procedural grounds, leading to his release after nearly three years behind bars.

In a 2022 civil lawsuit, Cosby was found liable for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor at 16 years and was ordered to pay $500,000 in compensatory damages.

Conceding that "he also has been accused of some horrific things," Symoné continued, "and that does not excuse — but that's his personal [life]. So personally, keep that there, and then business-wise, know what he did there, as well, and like you said, both can live."

Raven went on to highlight the pivotal role Cosby played when it came to Black representation on television, not just onscreen, but offscreen, too. She notes how the controversial comedian made it a point to hire Black crew members on the sets of his series — a takeaway she has carried with her throughout her career.

"Now it's mandated," she explained, "But back then– especially on a Black show — it was very important to see yourself not just in front, but behind the camera as well, and Mr. Cosby instilled that in all of us."

"I took it to Disney and I took it to anywhere I went afterwards, even when it wasn't the norm," Raven continued. "I was like, 'No, I have to be able to see myself.' Because if I don't ask for it, who will?"