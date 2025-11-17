Bunni Xo Teases Jelly Roll Shaving His Beard with Her Reactions on Video in Real Time [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 5 hours ago

In the video, Jelly presents his wife with several different styles after shedding 200 pounds, featuring a goatee and a “cop mustache,” before he shaves it all clean and surprises his friends with his transformed appearance. It’s not just the weight that’s coming off anymore for Jelly Roll! Advertisement

The singer’s wife Bunnie Xo shocked her fans with her own shock as she shared in an Instagram video that for the first time in their decade together she was about to see her man without facial hair. In honor of a shoot he was doing, she explained, he’d decided to shave it all off.

Plus, with the artist down 200 pounds in his impressive weight loss journey, she said it was time for the next evolution. “Now that he’s so skinny — look at that freaking jawline — we wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?” Advertisement

She also admitted that she was a little nervous, joking how women often get “catfished” by their man’s facial hair because … what is he hiding under there?

As for Jelly Roll himself, he quipped that he knows there’s some skin removal surgery in his future, but “We’re trying to see if a face lift might be in order,” he added with a smirk. Advertisement

From there, Bunnie Xo took us through his transformation journey stage by stage, even as she at first thought she didn’t want to see any of it until it was all over. But when he was down to a goatee, she relented, looked … and loved it!

We could actually see her tearing up just a bit as she saw this new look for her man in a very genuine and sweet moment reflecting how proud she must feel of all his hard work and efforts to change his life. She even enjoyed his “cop ‘stache,” as she called it, but absolutely forbade a “flavor saver.” Advertisement

Then, finally, came the moment of truth and her reaction — was not as enthusiastic. “It’s not bad,” she insisted, before ripping into gales of laughter. The shock was perhaps a bit too much, and it was nothing to the reactions of some of their friends, who dropped jaws and tears at his new look!

The moment was so precious and genuine, her eyes were glowing as she watched him, and when she asked him if he loved it, the enthusiasm in his voice when he replied, “I love it, dude!” was just as real. This was such a raw moment to share and one that was heartwarming and beautiful to watch. There is so much love and support in this relationship it was palpable! Advertisement

The biggest tease of the whole video, though, was that while we got to see how everyone reacted to his new look … we didn’t get to see it ourselves. To the commenters, Bunnie Xo explained, “Hey guys, he will show y’all when he’s ready ??”

Jessica Simpson was among those who watched the whole video, commenting, “Oh BUNNIE! I loved watching this!!!!! You’re smile is so contagious ???,” as other fans praised the couple for their happiness and obvious love. Advertisement

“You are THE most supportive woman on the planet. Everyone should take a note from you. Side note – I’m dyyyyying to seeeeeee ????,” wrote one, as another commented, This was so wholesome to watch for you two??.”

Others were loving even what they could see of Jelly Roll’s transformation, with one commenter writing, “My lord your husband is fine .” Another wrote, “Dudeeee he looks amazing,” adding in a “respectfully!!!” Advertisement

But the most common response was people eagerly awaiting the big reveal. “Results please!! I bet he looks amazing! I love how you hype him up BUNNIE??” wrote one fan. “Come on now I wanna see!!” pleaded another.

View this post on Instagram via: TooFab